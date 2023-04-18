Home Cities Hyderabad

HMDA takes possession of Paigah Palace

US envoy thanks State govt for making the ‘amazing building’ available to US consular authorities on lease since 2007

Published: 18th April 2023 10:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2023 10:02 AM   |  A+A-

US consul general, Hyderabad, Jennifer Larson and MAUD special chief secretary sign the termination agreement of the lease in Hyderabad on Monday

US consul general, Hyderabad, Jennifer Larson and MAUD special chief secretary sign the termination agreement of the lease in Hyderabad on Monday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has taken over the sprawling Paigah Palace heritage building in Begumpet on Monday.  A termination agreement of the lease was signed on Monday between US Consul General, Hyderabad, Jennifer Larson and Special Chief Secretary of Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD), Arvind Kumar, who is also the HMDA  Commissioner.

‘’Today, we officially ended our lease of Paigah Palace. We’re grateful to the Gov’t of Telangana for making this amazing building available to us since 2007. Proud to share a small part of Paigah Palace’s history & we appreciate our friends in Telangana for making it possible,’’ Jennifer Larson tweeted.

‘’The Paigah Palace, @  Chiran Fort Lane Begumpet, being used as the office of @USAndHyderabad (US Consulate General, #Hyderabad) was formally handed over back to the  State Government of Telangana’’ Arvind Kumar tweeted. The US  Consulate General has informed that the new premises of US Consulate situated at Gachibowli in Hyderabad has been completed and ready for  operation of their activities, and requested to complete the process of  de-leasing of the Paigah Palace building.

The US Consulate has started offering its consular services from its new state-of-the-art premises at Nanakramguda since March.

The Paigah Palace spread across 4.06 acres near Chiran Fort Lane, Secunderabad, consisting of the main building (G+1),  annexure-I building (G+3) and annexure -II (G+3) with a total built-up area of 6,211 square metres, was leased to the US  Consulate in 2007. The heritage building had been the headquarters of Hyderabad Urban Development Authority (HUDA) from its inception in 1975 before it was handed over to the US Consulate in 2007.

The  palace was built by Sir Vicar-ul-Umra, a Paigah nobleman. He built the  exquisite palace in 1900 as a gift for the sixth Nizam of Hyderabad Mir Mahbub Ali Khan. ‘Paigah’ was a title which meant grandeur and a high rank.

THE PALACE WAS A GIFT TO THE 6TH NIZAM
The Paigah palace was built by Sir Vicar-ul-Umra, a Paigah nobleman. He built the  exquisite palace in 1900 as a gift for the sixth Nizam of Hyderabad Mir Mahbub Ali Khan. ‘Paigah’ was a title which meant grandeur and a high rank

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
HMDA Paigah Palace
India Matters
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Bengal school job scam: SC stays Calcutta HC order to not to lodge FIRs against CBI, ED
Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray along with party leader Aaditya Thackeray visits the patients who fell sick due to heat stroke during the Maharashtra Bhushan Samman ceremony, at a hospital.
Kharghar heat stroke: 13 dead, several in hospital; here's what actually happened
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Pleas seeking legal validation of same-sex marriage reflect 'urban elitist' views: Centre to SC 
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a public meeting ahead of Assembly polls, in Kolar, Karnataka, Sunday, April 16, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka elections: Rahul Gandhi reiterates call for caste census & proportionate reservation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp