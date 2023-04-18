Home Cities Hyderabad

Kidnapped scribe found dead, hunt for suspects on

Published: 18th April 2023 09:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2023 09:31 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A former journalist, who was allegedly kidnapped by unidentified suspects, was found dead in front of a hospital in Gachibowli on Monday. The hospital staff alerted the police, who rushed to the spot and filed a case. 

The victim was identified as Mamidi Karunakar Reddy, 29, who worked as a journalist briefly before taking up the role of document writer at the Kothur Tahsildar Office. In their police complaint, the family member of the victim expressed suspicion over four people.  

As per the complaint, the victim was kidnapped and murdered on the outskirts of Hyderabad while returning from Cheguru to Thimmapur along with a friend. Four unidentified individuals intercepted their car, attacked Karunakar’s friend, and kidnapped him. 

Upon receiving news of the kidnapping, the police launched an investigation. Before the officials could gather relevant details, the kidnappers allegedly killed Karunakar and brought his body to the hospital, where the doctors declared him dead upon arrival, following which the assailants escaped.

The police have shifted Karunakar’s body to Osmania Hospital for a postmortem examination and are reviewing CCTV footage from the hospital to identify the suspects. 

The suspects, who are involved in real estate in Kothur, are believed to have conspired to kill Karunakar Reddy to prevent him from disclosing some business-related information.

