Summer getaway   

Reshmi Chakravorty By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Summer vacation in schools are all set to begin in a next few days and with kids at home 24x7 and working parents, a long weekend getaway or short vacation comes as a rescue. CE has you covered, there are multiple staycation options in the city with a promise of relaxation and entertainment - all at one place. Moreover, with Covid-19 cases on the rise, staycations at properties like Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre, is one of the most talked-about ones in the city.

According to Rubin Cherian, General Manager, Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre & Hyderabad International Convention Centre, staycations are a popular trend that let you rediscover your city’s beauty with all it has to offer. “It teaches you to appreciate the present moment and is made to incentivise people to take regular breaks for their mental health and spend time with their families.

The Novotel Hyderabad Convention Center (NHCC) has all the amenities needed for an ideal staycation. A resort-like property located within the heart of the city that boasts of lush green areas that adds on to your relaxation and rejuvenation process. At NHCC, we go above and beyond to make sure that our guests have a great time and experience the best hospitality,” shares Rubin.

Nowadays people prefer a tailor-made luxurious experience that offers great food, stay and a hoard of fun activities. “I am a huge fan of staycations as they are designed to encourage customers to take healthy breaks for the well-being of their minds. Their poolside meals and breakfast on bed have been a hit with families walking in for a quick relaxing break.

People are bored of restaurants and clubs, they want something new and this is one of the reasons why this trend is catching up. Different properties have different price ranges. Even NHCC has weekend carnivals and festivals where everyone can participate in a lot of activities. Recently, I spent my Easter weekend there and it was so much fun.

Not only there were activities for kids, they had a huge brunch spread at Food Exchange starting from melt in the mouth croissants with orange marmalade to egg-shaped desserts. Just imagine having dinner under a clear sky by the poolside, wonderful isn’t it? All the amenities and excitement one gets while taking a short vacation was all in place at the staycation. My weekend just flew away while relaxing in the pool and at the in-house Ode spa,” shares Joy Mukherjee, MNC employee.

For anyone seeking a luxurious escape within the city or whether you are in Hyderabad for work or are just looking for a holiday without travel, staycations are the perfect thing to relax and recharge your drained batteries.



