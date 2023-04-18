Swapnalok Complex may open after retrofitting

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Swapnalok Complex in Secunderabad, where a major fire mishap caused six deaths due to asphyxiation last month, will be reopened after necessary retrofitting. The complex has been closed by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) for a structural stability check by experts from JNTU, including rebound hammer and ultrasonic pulse velocity tests.

They have submitted their report to GHMC.The experts have suggested that the block where the fire broke out should be opened only after appropriate retrofitting to ensure adequate structural stability. Retrofitting of the RCC structure is necessary to regain the strength of concrete elements and prevent further distress. The report recommends complete retrofitting of the block where the fire took place, including strengthening of beams, columns, walls, and pillars, as well as necessary work to ensure adequate strength between walls and roofs.

After the completion of retrofitting works, experts from educational institutes such as IIT, NIT, JNTUH, and Osmania University should inspect the complex building and confirm its structural stability. The report also suggests that all electrical wiring and connections should be replaced and properly checked by experts since the electrical service duct wires were completely burnt from the upper floor to the lower floors.

During their tests, the experts found that the beams, columns, and slabs of the floors where the fire occurred were damaged, and the concrete of the fifth floor was weak and needed to be strengthened. They also expressed doubts about the quality of concrete used in 4th, 5th, and 6th floors of the building, and recommended necessary repairs and rehabilitation work to be done by experts before reopening the building.

HYDERABAD: The Swapnalok Complex in Secunderabad, where a major fire mishap caused six deaths due to asphyxiation last month, will be reopened after necessary retrofitting. The complex has been closed by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) for a structural stability check by experts from JNTU, including rebound hammer and ultrasonic pulse velocity tests. They have submitted their report to GHMC.The experts have suggested that the block where the fire broke out should be opened only after appropriate retrofitting to ensure adequate structural stability. Retrofitting of the RCC structure is necessary to regain the strength of concrete elements and prevent further distress. The report recommends complete retrofitting of the block where the fire took place, including strengthening of beams, columns, walls, and pillars, as well as necessary work to ensure adequate strength between walls and roofs. After the completion of retrofitting works, experts from educational institutes such as IIT, NIT, JNTUH, and Osmania University should inspect the complex building and confirm its structural stability. The report also suggests that all electrical wiring and connections should be replaced and properly checked by experts since the electrical service duct wires were completely burnt from the upper floor to the lower floors.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); During their tests, the experts found that the beams, columns, and slabs of the floors where the fire occurred were damaged, and the concrete of the fifth floor was weak and needed to be strengthened. They also expressed doubts about the quality of concrete used in 4th, 5th, and 6th floors of the building, and recommended necessary repairs and rehabilitation work to be done by experts before reopening the building.