Warm welcome accorded to G20 delegates for second DEWG meeting in Hyderabad

In the second half of the day, the delegates visited IIT Hyderabad.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The inaugural session of the second meeting of DEWG was held on Monday, where Secretary of MeitY, Alkesh Kumar Sharma, welcomed the delegates from various organisations and G20 countries. The proceedings of the event were outlined by senior officials from MeitY, DoT, and the state government.

During the session, Devusinh Chauhan, Union MoS of Communications, informed the audience that the public policies of the Government of India have been inspired by the vision of Antyodaya, which has been instrumental in promoting inclusive welfare and development. 

Chauhan also highlighted India’s achievement of covering 600 districts with 5G in less than 200 days, which is one of the fastest rollouts globally.

As part of the side events, DoT organised three thematic sessions that focused on last-mile high-speed connectivity, digital services in social areas like education, health, agriculture, and impact & innovation enhancement using AI, IoT, Industry 4.0, Society 5.0, and more. Measures to improve access to mobile internet and smartphones, and provide assistance to senior citizens and people in rural areas were also discussed.

In the second half of the day, the delegates visited IIT Hyderabad. The visit showcased India’s path-breaking projects and cutting-edge research in digital and telecom technologies.

