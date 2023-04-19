‘Almost 15% of couples in Telangana affected by infertility’  

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hegde Fertility, a leading fertility chain of Hyderabad, providing IVF and advanced fertility treatments launched its new fertility centre in Attapur, recently. The chief guests were T. Prakash Goud, MLA, Rajendranagar and Dr Shantha Kumari, President, Telangana Chapter of Obstetrics & Gynaecological Societies (TCOGS) and ex-president, Federation of Obstetric and Gynecological Societies of India (FOGSI). Guest of honour was Mondra Sangeetha, a corporator and the event was graced by couples who became parents and those undergoing treatment at the clinic.

Dr Vandana Hegde, Clinical Director and Chief IVF Consultant, Hegde Fertility and Dr Shalini Singh, Infertility Specialist and Clinical Head, Attapur branch, were present on the occasion. Besides Attapur, the fertility chain has centres in Hyderabad at Madhapur, Miyapur, Malakpet and Suchitra.

“The Attapur facility of Hegde Fertility will ensure women and families having the most rewarding experience of becoming a parent. Unfortunately, not everybody is able to conceive naturally. In India almost one in five are experiencing infertility problems and the associated social stigma. Going by those statistics, fertility centres like ours have a huge responsibility towards the society,” said Dr Vandana Hegde.

Hegde Fertility offers a wide range of infertility treatments under one roof. It has an embryology and andrology lab equipped with Electronic Witnessing System with RFID, CASA (Computerised Semen Analysis System), Advanced ICSI Manipulators and incubators besides a host of medical equipment from Germany, UK, and USA. It has an advanced modular operation theatre as well.

The centre offers the whole range of fertility treatments from basic to advanced which includes IUI, IVF and ICSI, IVM, TESA, PESA, MESA, Micro TESA for male infertility, Fertility Preservation, Onco Fertility, Pre-Implantation Genetic Screening and Diagnosis and rejuvenation procedures.

The 45-year-old Hegde Hospital was started by Dr Vijaya Hegde and Hegde Fertility is continuing it by providing fertility care for couples as an extension of women care.

“We will continue to deliver high quality fertility care for couples battling infertility. We will revolutionise the fertility industry by offering a team based approach, not seen anywhere and through patient and result-centric solutions, advanced diagnostics and therapeutics,” added Dr Hegde.

Hegde facility at Attapur is headed by infertility specialist Dr Shalini Singh, who has over 11 years of experience in dealing with complex cases in Gynaecology and Infertility.

“We come across working women being apprehensive of undergoing fertility treatment. We encourage all our patients to continue working and contributing to their organization and to their homes. People are misinformed about needing to undergo caesareans after infertility treatment.

As a fertility specialist, I emphasise on the fact that women who have conceived through IVF can have a normal delivery. Though India is one of the most populated countries, it is fast becoming the hub of fertility problems. Almost 15% of the couples in Telangana are affected with infertility. Over the last decade we have seen an increase in male infertility with a drop in sperm counts and motility. Women are mainly facing early ovarian ageing which is exacerbated by delay in marriage and family planning,” said Dr Shalini Singh.

