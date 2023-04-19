Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad registers 41.5°C, highest temperature of the season

According to local forecasts, parts of Hyderabad can expect relief from the scorching heat with the possibility of light to moderate rain or thundershowers at the evening or night.

Published: 19th April 2023 11:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2023 11:58 AM   |  A+A-

summer, temperature

For representational purpose

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In what was the hottest day of the season so far, Hyderabad experienced scorching temperatures on Tuesday as the mercury climbed above 40°C in several parts of the city. Shaikpet recorded the highest temperature in the city, reaching 41.5°C, followed by Jeedimetla (40.8°C), Gachibowli (40.8°C) and Uppal (40.7°C).

As many as 10 districts in the State, including Jagtial, Adilabad, Nirmal and Hanamkonda, have reported temperatures above 44°C. The town of Dasturabad in Nirmal district recorded the highest temperature, registering 44.8°C.

While temperatures continue to soar in the State, there is a possibility of relief in the form of rain. The IMD has predicted thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) in isolated places across several districts — Adilabad, Kumurambheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna-Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu and Kamareddy — on Wednesday.

According to local forecasts, parts of Hyderabad can expect relief from the scorching heat with the possibility of light to moderate rain or thundershowers at the evening or night.The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 39°C, while the minimum temperature is likely to be around 24°C. Surface winds are expected to be southerlies/south-easterlies with wind speeds around 6-10 kmph.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Summer
India Matters
Former Delhi University Professor G N Saibaba. (File | PTI)
SC sets aside Bombay HC order acquitting ex-DU professor Saibaba in Maoist links case
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)
We won't be in govt if Ajit Pawar joins BJP with NCP group: Shiv Sena
Karnataka polls: BJP brass upset over Lingayat vote mess
Image used for representational purpose only.
Kerala's drinking water sources face contamination threat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp