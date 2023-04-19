Hyderabad registers 41.5°C, highest temperature of the season

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In what was the hottest day of the season so far, Hyderabad experienced scorching temperatures on Tuesday as the mercury climbed above 40°C in several parts of the city. Shaikpet recorded the highest temperature in the city, reaching 41.5°C, followed by Jeedimetla (40.8°C), Gachibowli (40.8°C) and Uppal (40.7°C).

As many as 10 districts in the State, including Jagtial, Adilabad, Nirmal and Hanamkonda, have reported temperatures above 44°C. The town of Dasturabad in Nirmal district recorded the highest temperature, registering 44.8°C.

While temperatures continue to soar in the State, there is a possibility of relief in the form of rain. The IMD has predicted thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) in isolated places across several districts — Adilabad, Kumurambheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna-Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu and Kamareddy — on Wednesday.

According to local forecasts, parts of Hyderabad can expect relief from the scorching heat with the possibility of light to moderate rain or thundershowers at the evening or night.The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 39°C, while the minimum temperature is likely to be around 24°C. Surface winds are expected to be southerlies/south-easterlies with wind speeds around 6-10 kmph.

