Hyderabad shows significant improvement in Biodiversity Index

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad’s Biodiversity Index has improved in 2022, scoring 57 out of 92 for 23 indicators. This is a significant improvement compared to its previous score of 36 out of 92 in 2012. The improvement is largely attributed to green initiatives launched by the Telangana government such as Haritha Haram, urban parks, rejuvenation of water bodies, and forests.

The City Biodiversity Index, also known as the Singapore Index on Cities Biodiversity, was released by the Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD), KT Rama Rao, on Tuesday. It is designed as a self-assessment and monitoring tool for urban biodiversity, covering three components: native biodiversity, ecosystem services, and governance and management of biodiversity.

First in India

The indicators used to assess the city’s biodiversity index include the area earmarked for trees, parks, bird sanctuaries, native species, lakes, and rocks. Hyderabad is the first city in India to access the Biodiversity Index for the second time. It currently has around 1,350 water bodies covering an area of 2,000 hectares, important rock formations covering 1,600 hectares, and two National Parks — Kasu Brahmananda Reddy (KBR) National Park and Mahavir Harina Vanasthali National Park — that contribute significantly to biodiversity.

Hyderabad boasts 1,305 species of plants, 577 of which are native, and 728 are introduced. The city is home to 30 species of odonates, 141 species of butterflies, 42 species of spiders, 60 species of fish, 16 amphibian species, 41 reptile species, 315 bird species, and 58 mammalian species.

Minister Rama Rao appreciated the officials for preparing the Hyderabad-specific Biodiversity Index and emphasised that biodiversity is a crucial aspect in the process of becoming a world-class city. The Haritha Haram initiative, conservation of lakes, increasing forest cover, and improving urban lung spaces have helped in improving biodiversity.

The Minister instructed MAUD officials to develop a five-year action plan to enhance biodiversity and urged them to organise World Environment Day on a large scale and raise awareness among the public about ways to improve biodiversity. The Haritha Awards would be presented to the best-performing municipality and municipal officers and staff who contribute to increasing green cover.

