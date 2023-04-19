Organic Hydrants  

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: We know the feeling, it drains, sun out it is merciless: Fortunately, nature has provided us with an abundance of fruits, vegetables and drinks — with evaporative cooling properties, antioxidants (help reduce inflamation and body temperature, the energy that goes into fighting inflammation) and electrolytes that help regulate body temperature by maintaining salt balance, Professor Dr P Yashoda, Government Ayurvedic Hospital in Erragadda, details gifts from nature that are perfect for cooling the body during summer:

Barley juice

When consumed, the water in these drinks evaporates from the skin, which cools the body down. With its high water content and cooling properties, barley juice is the perfect drink to beat the heat. A glass of chilled barley juice can instantly refresh you, quench your thirst and replenish your energy for it’s loaded with micronutrients.

Cucumber (96% water content)

Cool as a cucumber, this humble vegetable is a summer salad staple for a reason. Sliced or diced cucumbers are a great addition to salads, sandwiches or even as a refreshing snack on their own, juice is good too, but grinding kills fibres.

Coconut Water

The ultimate thirst-quencher, coconut water is the perfect way to stay cool during summer, it helps regulate body temperature — also a natural source of hydration, packed with all the essential electrolytes, that keep us running during summer.

Radish

They contain phytochemicals that have anti-inflammatory properties and can help to cool the body down. Known for its crisp texture and peppery flavour, radish is a great summer vegetable. With a water content of around 95%, it’s a natural coolant for the body. You can enjoy radish in salads, sandwiches or even as a crunchy snack on its own.

Lettuce

A classic summer salad ingredient, lettuce is an excellent source of hydration. With a water content of around 98%, it’s a refreshing way to stay cool during summer. You can add it to your salads, and sandwiches or even use it as a wrap for a light and refreshing meal.

Pineapple

It’s a natural source of hydration and essential vitamins — contains antioxidants that help to reduce inflammation and cool the body down.

Tomatoes

Technically a fruit, a berry, but sold and is popularly known as a vegetable. They are a good source of hydration with a water content of around 95%, the doctor suggests raw consumption, for cooling abrorbing the best of it.

HYDERABAD: We know the feeling, it drains, sun out it is merciless: Fortunately, nature has provided us with an abundance of fruits, vegetables and drinks — with evaporative cooling properties, antioxidants (help reduce inflamation and body temperature, the energy that goes into fighting inflammation) and electrolytes that help regulate body temperature by maintaining salt balance, Professor Dr P Yashoda, Government Ayurvedic Hospital in Erragadda, details gifts from nature that are perfect for cooling the body during summer: Barley juice When consumed, the water in these drinks evaporates from the skin, which cools the body down. With its high water content and cooling properties, barley juice is the perfect drink to beat the heat. A glass of chilled barley juice can instantly refresh you, quench your thirst and replenish your energy for it’s loaded with micronutrients. Cucumber (96% water content) Cool as a cucumber, this humble vegetable is a summer salad staple for a reason. Sliced or diced cucumbers are a great addition to salads, sandwiches or even as a refreshing snack on their own, juice is good too, but grinding kills fibres. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Coconut Water The ultimate thirst-quencher, coconut water is the perfect way to stay cool during summer, it helps regulate body temperature — also a natural source of hydration, packed with all the essential electrolytes, that keep us running during summer. Radish They contain phytochemicals that have anti-inflammatory properties and can help to cool the body down. Known for its crisp texture and peppery flavour, radish is a great summer vegetable. With a water content of around 95%, it’s a natural coolant for the body. You can enjoy radish in salads, sandwiches or even as a crunchy snack on its own. Lettuce A classic summer salad ingredient, lettuce is an excellent source of hydration. With a water content of around 98%, it’s a refreshing way to stay cool during summer. You can add it to your salads, and sandwiches or even use it as a wrap for a light and refreshing meal. Pineapple It’s a natural source of hydration and essential vitamins — contains antioxidants that help to reduce inflammation and cool the body down. Tomatoes Technically a fruit, a berry, but sold and is popularly known as a vegetable. They are a good source of hydration with a water content of around 95%, the doctor suggests raw consumption, for cooling abrorbing the best of it.