Take care of your liver  

HYDERABAD: Liver is the largest organ in our body and is extremely critical for proper functioning of the body. It performs multiple functions such as producing bio-chemicals which are important for digestion, protein formation, and immune response regulation among others. However, similar to other organs present in the human body, liver too can be affected by diseases. According to Dr Mohammed Abdun Nayeem, Clinical Director & HOD, CARE Institute of Digestive Diseases & Liver Transplant at CARE Hospitals, Banjara Hills, there has been an alarming rise in liver diseases in the city of Hyderabad due to alcohol abuse especially among young adults.

“In addition to alcohol, the rising incidence of fatty liver and related end-stage liver diseases, caused by fast changing lifestyles, are also adding to the burden. Early detection is the key to treat liver diseases. The diagnosis is delayed in most of the patients due to lack of awareness of early symptoms. Unfortunately, a majority of them seek medical help in an advanced stage when liver transplant remains the only option,”explains Dr Nayeem.

Dr Balbir Singh, Sr Consultant-Liver Transplantation, HPB Surgery & Laparoscopic Surgeon, Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad, cited that Hepatitis B and C are the most common viral causes of liver disease in Hyderabad, and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is also becoming increasingly common due to lifestyle changes and unhealthy dietary habits. “Raising awareness about liver diseases and their risk factors is an important step in preventing and managing these conditions. This involves community education programs, public health campaigns, and other initiatives to promote healthy lifestyles and reduce exposure to liver-damaging toxins,” says Dr Singh

Treatment:

1.Medications: Certain medications can be used to treat the underlying causes of liver diseases, such as antiviral drugs for viral hepatitis or immunosuppressive drugs for autoimmune liver diseases. Medications can also be used to manage the symptoms of liver diseases, such as itching, nausea, and fatigue.

2.Lifestyle changes: Lifestyle changes such as a healthy diet, regular exercise, and avoiding alcohol and tobacco can help prevent or manage liver diseases, especially in the early stages.

3.Liver transplantation: In cases of end-stage liver disease, liver transplantation may be necessary. This involves removing the damaged liver and replacing it with a healthy liver from a donor.

4.Interventional procedures: Certain procedures can be performed to treat liver diseases, such as draining fluid that has accumulated in the abdomen (ascites), or placing a stent to treat a blocked bile duct.

5.Chemotherapy: Chemotherapy may be used to treat liver cancer, either alone or in combination with other treatments.

6.Radiation therapy: Radiation therapy can be used to treat liver cancer or to relieve symptoms such as pain or bleeding.

It’s important to note that the treatment for liver diseases is often a combination of approaches, and it’s essential to work with a healthcare provider to develop an individualized treatment plan that meets the patient’s specific needs.

Precautions:

1.Practice good hygiene: This includes washing your hands frequently with soap and water, especially after using the restroom or before preparing or eating food.

2.Vaccination: Vaccination for hepatitis A and B can help prevent viral hepatitis, which is a major cause of liver disease.

3.Maintain a healthy weight: Obesity is a risk factor for non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), which can lead to liver damage over time. Eating a healthy diet and getting regular exercise can help maintain a healthy weight.

4.Avoid alcohol and tobacco: Alcohol and tobacco use are major risk factors for liver disease, including cirrhosis and liver cancer.

5.Reduce exposure to toxins: Avoid exposure to harmful chemicals and other toxins that can damage the liver, such as industrial chemicals and certain medications.

“Even after the patient has been discharged and returns home, certain precautions need to be taken. The patient will have to regularly meet the doctors and undergo certain blood tests for a few weeks. Doctors will prescribe medicines to be taken. Some medicines have to be taken for the entire life as these prevent the immune system from harming the transplanted liver or protect it from complications. Though you can get back to your normal routine just a few months after the operation, it usually takes around 6 months for the patient to fully recover. The patient needs to maintain a healthy lifestyle and eat a well-balanced and nutritious diet which will make the transplanted liver strong. The patient also needs to ensure that he or she remains hydrated. The patient also needs to exercise regularly to keep his or her liver in good condition,”Dr Nayeem concludes.

Steps that governments can follow to control liver diseases

1.Organise public health campaigns to raise awareness among people

2.Ensure screening and early detection of diseases

3.Make quality healthcare accessible to all

4.Make policies to reduce exposure to toxins and harmful chemicals

5.Invest more in research about causes and treatment of diseases and develop resources to build infrastructure

6. Ensuring follow-up medical treatment for those who need lifelong care



