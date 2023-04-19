Home Cities Hyderabad

Woman gets 5-day jail for lodging false plaint

The convict has been identified as Ummalla Chennamma, a homemaker and resident of Karkhana of Secunderabad.

Published: 19th April 2023 12:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2023 12:01 PM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 45-year-old woman was sentenced to undergo five days of simple imprisonment by a city court on Tuesday for filing a false complaint with the police. The jail term was awarded within three days of filing such a false complaint with the Karkhana police.The convict has been identified as Ummalla Chennamma, a homemaker and resident of Karkhana of Secunderabad.

According to Dr P Shabarish, deputy commissioner of police, detective department of North Zone, Chennamma lodged a police complaint on April 15 stating that she went to the washroom beside her hut when two unknown men came and threatened her with a knife and forced her to give gold Mangalsutra which weighed eight grams and then fled the place.Based on the complaint, the Karkhana police registered a case under Section 384 (extortion) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). However, during the investigation, police found that the complaint was false.

Based on their findings, the police registered a case under Section 70(B) of the Consumer Protection Act and Section 182 (false information with intent to cause public servant to use his lawful power to the injury of another person) of the IPC against Chennamma for giving false complaint and produced her before special XIII ACMM, Secunderabad. The magistrate convicted and sentenced her to undergo imprisonment.

