Agniveer recruitment rally in Secunderabad on June 3

All outstanding sportsmen candidates should have represented a state or country in national or international competitions either at the senior or junior level.  

All eligible candidates are required to report at 6 am in the Koteswara Dwar, 4 Training Battalion, 1 EME Centre, for participating in the rally.

HYDERABAD: An army recruitment rally (Agniveer) under the unit headquarters quota will begin at the 1 EME Centre in Secunderabad on June 3. This rally will be held for categories: technical, tradesmen (steward) and open for outstanding sportspersons in the fields of swimming, diving and volleyball only. 

All eligible candidates are required to report at 6 am in the Koteswara Dwar, 4 Training Battalion, 1 EME Centre, for participating in the rally. The educational qualification for technical is 10+2/Intermediate exam pass in Science with Physics, Chemistry, Maths and English with minimum 50 per cent marks in aggregate and 40 per cent in each subject, a release said. While the educational qualification for tradesmen (steward) is a Class 10 simple pass. No stipulation in aggregate percentage but should have scored a minimum of 33 per cent in each subject. 

All outstanding sportsmen candidates should have represented a state or country in national or international competitions either at the senior or junior level.  The certificate should not be more than two years old on the date of screening. The age limit for the above categories should be between 17½ years to 21 years. The date of birth should be between October 1, 2002, to April 1, 2006, for all the candidates. 

