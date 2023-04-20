School demolished for kickbacks, says Forum

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Social Democratic Forum (SDF), led by its convener and retired IAS officer, Akunuri Murali, on Wednesday criticised Secunderabad MLA T Padma Rao for demolishing a government school and college building in Seethaphalmandi. Murali claimed that the building was in a fit condition and should not have been demolished.

However, officials from the Deputy Speaker’s office insisted that the building was in a dilapidated condition and not fit for usage. “It is being demolished to make way for a modern building on the 1.50-acre plot of land, which will house a high school, junior and degree colleges with necessary infrastructure and amenities,” they said.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao sanctioned `29.75 crore under the Special Development Fund (SDF) for this project on Padma Rao’s request. The tender has been finalised and work has been allotted to a contractor who has already started the demolition work, the officials said.

Murali and others from the Save Education Group visited the ZPHS school campus and expressed their displeasure at the demolition of the building, alleging that the amount was sanctioned by the Chief Minister from the SDF for “commissions.” Murali claimed that if all the existing rooms were repaired and 14 new rooms added, the cost would be `5 crore, much less than the `29 crore sanctioned for the new building.

Murali also accused Padma Rao of planning to build the new structure with his own men without inviting tenders or selecting a contractor. He said that demolishing the building without informing the school headmaster and college principal was unfair and that around 750 students are now on the road.

