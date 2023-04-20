Home Cities Hyderabad

School demolished for kickbacks, says Forum

Murali also accused Padma Rao of planning to build the new structure with his own men without inviting tenders or selecting a contractor.

Published: 20th April 2023 01:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2023 01:12 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purpose only

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Social Democratic Forum (SDF), led by its convener and retired IAS officer, Akunuri Murali, on Wednesday criticised Secunderabad MLA T Padma Rao for demolishing a government school and college building in Seethaphalmandi. Murali claimed that the building was in a fit condition and should not have been demolished.

However, officials from the Deputy Speaker’s office insisted that the building was in a dilapidated condition and not fit for usage. “It is being demolished to make way for a modern building on the 1.50-acre plot of land, which will house a high school, junior and degree colleges with necessary infrastructure and amenities,” they said.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao sanctioned `29.75 crore under the Special Development Fund (SDF) for this project on Padma Rao’s request. The tender has been finalised and work has been allotted to a contractor who has already started the demolition work, the officials said.

Murali and others from the Save Education Group visited the ZPHS school campus and expressed their displeasure at the demolition of the building, alleging that the amount was sanctioned by the Chief Minister from the SDF for “commissions.” Murali claimed that if all the existing rooms were repaired and 14 new rooms added, the cost would be `5 crore, much less than the `29 crore sanctioned for the new building.

Murali also accused Padma Rao of planning to build the new structure with his own men without inviting tenders or selecting a contractor. He said that demolishing the building without informing the school headmaster and college principal was unfair and that around 750 students are now on the road.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Social Democratic Forum
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Surat court rejects Rahul Gandhi's plea for stay on conviction in criminal defamation case
Image of the Indian Parliament in New Delhi, used for representative purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
Bill on Uniform Civil Code to be July flashpoint
Representational Image. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Russia plans to Make in India to resolve payment problem
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)
India logs 12,591 new Covid cases in a day, highest in around 8 months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp