Fashion, Faith and Festivities

HYDERABAD: After an exciting time for fashion in India the past month, it’s time we now gear up for our festivals. As we approach Eid, celebrated with oomph and elegance, the occasion calls for the perfect ensembles to match its energy.

A nice mirror work sharrara set or a kalamkari anarkali with our signature mirror work, is the perfect Eid look this year, shares fashion designer Archana Jaju.

“Oxidised jewellery / silver jewellery goes well with a kalamkari outfit. Earthy pastels will be suitable in the summer heat. For a day event — yellow sharrara set with mirror work to celebrate the festive occasion in a bright sparkling ensemble and for night — we suggest the blue floor length hand painted anarkali set with the organza silk mirror work duppata, to add the right amount of shine to any party,” says Archana.

According to footwear designer Aprajita Toor, Eid is a momentous festival celebrated with great fervidness and joy.

“For me Eid calls for dressing up to your finest, it’s all about over-the-top bling and glitter all the way. This year will definitely see deep hues with intricate heavy embroideries on both apparels & accessories. I firmly believe that the right pair of footwear can make or break an outfit. And the most glamorous outfit is incomplete without the right pair of heels/flats. Keeping ‘comfort’ as the key element, zardozi embroidered toe loop style heels/flats are the perfect pick in a metallic colour. Metallics never go out of vogue, so definitely, metallics are a good idea,” says Aprajita.

For Gauri Tandon, Co-Founder, Isharya, the jewellery brand, green is the colour for Eid. “Layer your heirloom greens with contrasting rose tones in from our new Modern Maharani V collection, perfect for festivities of all kinds. Accessorising can make or break a look, and we believe there’s no wrong way. Jewelllery should be an extension of your personality — if you’re an experimental dresser, try bold geometrical pieces crafted with black and gold links.

Make the buzzing Rani Pink your own this season with our hand-cut jade stones juxtaposed against high-shine enamelling. For daytime, the elaborate Begum Haute Pink Orange Peel Earrings crafted with pink jade and signature hand-cut mirrors, coupled with the Begum Haute Pink Mughal ring with a resin base will add shine to your look. Switch to the Just Jamiti Statement Choker and the Just Jamiti Baroque Cuff to score major points for the evening,”concludes Gauri.



