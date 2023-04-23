Home Cities Hyderabad

Civil Supplies Department terminates 12 outsourcing technical assets in Hyderabad

Ravinder Singh also warned all the employees and rice millers about lapses, and asked them to be vigilant.

Published: 23rd April 2023 09:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2023 09:32 AM   |  A+A-

The officials intercepted a vehicle near Agiripalli and found two persons illegally transporting the rice.

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After receiving a series of complaints from the State-run residential schools regarding the quality of the food supplies provided to them, the Civil Supplies Department has terminated as many as 12 Technical Assistants, who were recruited on an outsourcing basis, and issued orders directing the rice millers to replace the sub-standard rice within 45 days. 

Chairman of the Telangana State Civil Supplies Corporation Limited (TSCSCL) Sardar Ravinder Singh n Saturday held a meeting with the regular Technical Assistants, outsourcing and retired FCI/CSC employees, who were involved in the distribution of fine rice procurement, and PDS rice procurement. 

“Minister for Civil Supplies Gangula Kamalakar had taken a serious note of the lapses. The management has dealt with an iron hand and terminated 12 outsourcing employees and replacement orders were issued to the millers from eight districts who have offered sub-standard 75 rice consignments,” read a release from the Civil Supplies Department. 

Ravinder Singh also warned all the employees and rice millers about lapses, and asked them to be vigilant. He also said the management shall not back the wrongdoings of employees or rice millers. It may be mentioned here the TSCSCL is procuring 65,000 MTs of fine rice per annum to provide to residential educational institutions.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )
After toppling HDK govt, turncoats now asset-heavy
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Scientists slam removal of Darwin’s theory from class X syllabus
Representational Image. (File Photo)
US on track to issue more than a million visas to Indians this year: Official
This is the fourth such case in the institute in the last 75 days.
IIT-M student ends life, 4th death in 75 days

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp