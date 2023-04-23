Civil Supplies Department terminates 12 outsourcing technical assets in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After receiving a series of complaints from the State-run residential schools regarding the quality of the food supplies provided to them, the Civil Supplies Department has terminated as many as 12 Technical Assistants, who were recruited on an outsourcing basis, and issued orders directing the rice millers to replace the sub-standard rice within 45 days.

Chairman of the Telangana State Civil Supplies Corporation Limited (TSCSCL) Sardar Ravinder Singh n Saturday held a meeting with the regular Technical Assistants, outsourcing and retired FCI/CSC employees, who were involved in the distribution of fine rice procurement, and PDS rice procurement.

“Minister for Civil Supplies Gangula Kamalakar had taken a serious note of the lapses. The management has dealt with an iron hand and terminated 12 outsourcing employees and replacement orders were issued to the millers from eight districts who have offered sub-standard 75 rice consignments,” read a release from the Civil Supplies Department.

Ravinder Singh also warned all the employees and rice millers about lapses, and asked them to be vigilant. He also said the management shall not back the wrongdoings of employees or rice millers. It may be mentioned here the TSCSCL is procuring 65,000 MTs of fine rice per annum to provide to residential educational institutions.

