State-of-the-art badminton academy launched in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With a vision to create world-class badminton players from India and strengthen sports infrastructure and avenues for the youth of the country, Pullela Gopichand inaugurated the Kotak Pullela Gopichand Badminton Academy in Gachibowli on Saturday.

The badminton training centre offers advanced infrastructure and amenities, along with international-level coaches to provide training to athletes, a release said.

The newly launched state-of-the-art badminton centre is a part of Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) project on sports and has been developed with the shared vision of the bank and Pullela Gopichand’s foundation.

Addressing the gathering, Pullela Gopichand, who is the founder-trustee of the Pullela Gopichand Badminton Foundation, said, “ The current badminton training facility has the legacy of producing global champions who have brought laurels for India in major championships from the Olympics to Commonwealth Games among others. Since its inception 15 years ago, the academy has become an aspirational facility for potential players across the country.”

Indian badminton player Saina Nehwal said, “Pullela Gopichand has certainly changed the scene of badminton in India. From a badminton player, he became a coach at an early stage and trained us on and off the court. We were able to make it big in life just by implementing 10 per cent of what he taught us.”

“He has given many champions to the country and even in the future he will continue to produce many such champions,” she added.

Shanti Ekambaram, director of Kotak Mahindra Bank, said, “ Our CSR efforts focus on making quality education, livelihood, environment and sports available to all, regardless of their economic background. We are proud to associate with Pullela Gopichand and his foundation dedicated to supporting athletes and the growing passion for sports in the country.”

