Hyderabad prepares for city nature challenge

The only skills required for participation are basic photography skills along with interest in wild plants and animals and taking their pictures.

24th April 2023

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Having performed well in the city biodiversity index, Hyderabad prepares for the world’s biggest city nature challenge. It is an annual four-day global ‘bioblitz’ where cities around the world collaborate to share observations of nature.  The idea is to identify and locate biodiversity in the city and use the data collected for research.  

Volunteers in and around Hyderabad can apply for this project by registering and uploading photographs of any plant or animal from anywhere in Hyderabad. The project will begin on April 28 and end on May 1. The only skills required for participation are basic photography skills along with an interest in wild plants and animals and taking their pictures.

These photographs can be uploaded on an AI-driven application called iNaturalist, Observations uploaded on the app will help in understanding biodiversity in the city and will encourage coexisting with nature.

