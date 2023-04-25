Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad police foil murder plot in, arrest four

He and his ally hired two other murderers, Shanker and Gaddam Kumar for executing the murder.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: North Zone Task Force and Gopalapuram police apprehended four persons including a suspended cop for conspiring to kill a realtor over rage. The officials were informed about the plan much earlier and acting on a tip-off, thwarted the murder plan and took the accused in custody. 

CV Anand, Commissioner of Hyderabad said, “The prime accused in this conspiracy was identified as Dasari Bhoomaiah who worked in the police department and was caught by Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in the year 2018 for acquiring disproportionate assets. Bhoomaiah suspected that information about his assets was given to the ACB officials by a realtor, Ekkati Vijaypal Reddy who bore a grudge against him. He took his anger way too forward and decided to murder Vijaypal.” 

He and his ally hired two other murderers, Shanker and Gaddam Kumar for executing the murder. The duo agreed to take the deal for Rs 20 lakh. The police received a credible tip-off and apprehended all four conspirators. They seized a country-made pistol, two sickles and Rs 1 lakh cash from their possession. 

