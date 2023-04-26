All things hair: Adhuna Bhabani's expert opinion on hairstyling

Reshmi Chakravorty By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Come summer and nothing works better than a perfect haircut to ease away the sultry weather. And when it comes to all things hair, celebrity hair styling expert Adhuna Bhabani is a name to reckon. CE speaks with the ace hairstylist about her journey, favourite hair style trend and her collaboration with Dyson X Arpita Mehta.

Talking about her collaboration with Dyson X Arpita Mehta, she says, “The looks for the Dyson X Arpita Mehta show were developed while honouring each model’s hair texture and form. We decided on uncomplicated, chic and stylish haircuts that elevated the complete look while keeping in mind Arpita Mehta’s concept. Against the backdrop of the Sicily-inspired collection by Arpita Mehta, where the girls are on a lazy and relaxed beach vacation, we kept the hairstyles effortless.”

Adhuna is a name to reckon in the hair styling industry and she got interested in hairstyling when she was 14 years old. “Since my mom was always very particular about her hair, I would go visit the salon with her. I loved the vibe, energy, creativity and the different people that you meet in a salon. And, that’s how I knew this is what I wanted to do. My training in the UK was very different from India because in the UK, people are a bit more expressive and individual, and I just loved that. Vidal Sassoon inspired me a lot throughout my career.

I am also grateful to have had amazing mentors who always shared their immense knowledge without hesitation and inspired me to constantly upskill myself in-order to stay afloat in the competitive industry. I have also been blessed with a supportive family and they have been there with me throughout my journey,” she says adding, “When I moved to India from the UK, there were only a few key players in the industry, but that has changed drastically now. People are more open to experimenting with different haircuts and are opting for adventurous hairstyles. The hairdressing industry is also accepting of people from all walks of life, cultures, sexual orientations etc. and it has been a place where anybody can find a home and a team. That’s why I love hairdressing.”

Experimentation is a bit difficult when it comes to celebrities since they are restricted by the kind of roles they are playing, feels Adhuna. “If I have to choose someone regardless of this then I think Preity Zinta is quite experimental with her hair,” she shares. Interestingly, its fringes/ bangs when it comes to being her favourite hairstyle trend till now. “Fringes/ bangs are my absolute favourite hairstyle right now. The beautiful thing about fringes is that it’s not a massive commitment. In a place like India where people like to wear their hair long, I think experimenting with some piece of hair that is shorter and around the face can give you a little bit of insight as to how you might feel with a different haircut,” signs off Adhuna.

