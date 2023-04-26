‘I’m not a very heavy jewellery person', says actor Nushrratt

Reshmi Chakravorty By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Following the success of its existing stores in Mumbai & Ahmedabad, Irasva Fine Jewellery, recently opened its new store situated in the upscale Banjara Hills, catering to the luxury and lifestyle requirements of Hyderabad’s shoppers.

Through the open design layout, contemporary facade displays, and jewellery displays, customers can shop their way through a space that recognises their individual desires, while giving them the tools to browse, explore and engage with exquisite one-of-a-kind pieces.

Talking about his foray into the city, Ketan Patel, CEO, Irasva, says, “We are very excited about this store launch. Our customers are our extended family, and we share a very close relationship with most of them. And I am very happy that Nushrratt Bharuccha is here to be a part of it.”

Known for her movies Love Sex Aur Dhokha, Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Dream Girl, Chhorii, Janhit Mein Jaari and Ram Setu, Nushrratt talking about coming to Hyderabad and her association with the brand, says, “This is the first time I am coming to their store and I actually liked a lot of pieces and that doesn’t happen easily. I’ve come to Hyderabad before, shot here before. The city has evolved a lot from the one I knew that I used to visit as a child as well. I have family here — my mother’s sister and kids.

So my brothers, my nieces, my nephews, they are here. So for me, Hyderabad is coming home to meet my family because you don’t get time to do it otherwise. I’ve literally landed from the airport and called my brother and said ‘Hi, I’m in Hyderabad, but I’m here for half a day. If you can come see me with the kids, I’m at this hotel. Come meet me.’ That’s really special for me because I’m a very family person,” adding, “I’m not a very heavy jewellery person, so for me to like a set is a very big deal because it’s contemporary, it’s young and it’s still traditional. I like jewellery which are easy to wear, easy to roam around in, and easy to carry on a lot of other outfits.

But again, rings are something which I can’t do without. I’m so much of a ring person that even if I’m not getting married, I’ll still design my own wedding ring and wear it because I really want it. Like I really want a nice big solitaire which is easy to wear.”

Interestingly, Nushrratt’s go-to style is a plain shirt and heels. “Wear a shirt with some pants or shorts. I really like these long dresses which are very feminine, very pretty and easy on the body made from a fabric which is breathable because it’s really hot, definitely make really nice shoes with it. You can do a pair of heels, do some nice hoops which could be diamonds, or rubies or emeralds,” she explains.

Elaborating on what fashion means to her, Nushrratt thinks fashion should move to sustainability, we cannot be wasting so much. “We don’t have that many resources on this planet. We will run out of it. So the idea of fast fashion doesn’t work. I like to repeat my clothes and pair it differently every time — that’s actually creativity and fashion,” she says.

Nushrratt will be seen in three female-centric movies this year. “I spent the last year shooting, so this year you are going to see me a lot on screen. Firstly, a pan India film coming out next month, a Neeraj Pandey film in the making, Chhorii 2, and a film based on a true story of a girl stuck in another country and how she is rescued,” concludes Nushrratt.

