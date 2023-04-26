Home Cities Hyderabad

Traders response to GHMC’s fire safety norms tepid

Only 700 out of 2.47 L registered businesses have installed adequate fire safety equipment

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Small and medium businessmen in Hyderabad have shown a poor response towards fire safety measures. Only 700 out of 2.47 lakh registered trade licences with Trade Identification Number (TIN) and another 40,000 unregistered traders have installed fire safety equipment in their shops and establishments. This indicates that fire safety is not a priority for them.

Charminar zone has received the least number of applications, with only 10, while Kukatpally zone (74-75), Secunderabad zone (118-120), Serilingampally zone (134-135), LB Nagar zone (150-152), and Khairatabad zone (185-190) have received more. Of the applications, 85-90 have been approved, and the rest are pending approval. Of these, 433-435 have TIN numbers, and 240-242 don’t. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has warned that the trade licences of those who fail to obtain safety certificates will not be renewed.

Given the recent fire incidents leading to the loss of lives and properties in the twin cities, the Director of Enforcement, Vigilance, and Disaster Management (EVDM) wing of GHMC has appealed to all traders in the city to cooperate and obtain self-certificates. The EVDM wants every businessman and trader to come forward and apply online with the empanelled agencies to get fire mitigation/safety certificates.

The civic body has asked all petty vendors and small traders with a plinth area below or above 100 sq. metres to install fire safety measures in their establishments. They must obtain a Fire Mitigation and Fire Safety Certificate from the civic body by applying online with the empanelled agencies.

GHMC officials have observed that petty vendors are hesitant to install fire safety equipment due to the high cost, which ranges from Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000, and because most of them operate from rented premises. To get a self-certificate, traders must apply online with the empanelled agencies. Establishments should install six kg powder and 4.5 kg carbon dioxide (CO2) fire extinguishers and two smoke detectors per 100 sq. mt area.

Oil storage like petrol bunks and oil shops should install six kg powder fire extinguishers and two foam fire extinguishers of nine litres per 100 sq. mt area. If the plinth area is above 200 sq. mt., they have to install two six-kg powder and two 4.5 kg CO2 fire extinguishers (two) and four smoke detectors per 200 sq. mt area. For oil storage like petrol bunks and oil shops, they should install two six kg powder fire extinguishers and four foam fire extinguishers of nine litres per 200 sq. mt area.

