Two held in Kerala 29 years after cheating Hyderabad depositors

According to the police, the duo promised through newspaper ads lucrative rates of interest on deposits in ‘Travancore Finance and Leasing Company’ that they floated in Hyderabad.

Published: 26th April 2023 11:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2023 11:13 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two white-collar offenders, who have been absconding for the last 29 years after jumping bail, have been arrested from Ernakulam of Kerala by the CID, Telangana police.The arrested persons have been identified as Sherley Tommy (70), and CI Joy alias Joseph (67). Both of them are residents and natives of Kerala. They were produced before a court in Hyderabad after being shifted to the city on a transit warrant.

According to the police, the duo promised through newspaper ads lucrative rates of interest on deposits in ‘Travancore Finance and Leasing Company’ that they floated in Hyderabad. They collected deposits to the tune of Rs 12.54 lakh in 1987 and disappeared. They were subsequently arrested.

The accused never attended the court hearings after obtaining bail in 1994. In turn, the court issued a non-bailable warrant.Narrowing their search to Kerala, a team led by Inspector J Lingaswamy under the direction of Additional DGP, CID, Mahesh M Bhagwat made the arrests.

The lure of easy money

The duo from Kerala had promised high rates of interest and collected deposits to the tune of Rs 12.54 lakh in 1987 before they disappeared.

