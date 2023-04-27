Hyderabad: Uppal skywalk almost ready, launch soon

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The first-ever pedestrian-friendly Elevated Skywalk (Boardwalk) at Uppal Crossroads, costing Rs 25 crore, is almost ready for inauguration as the final works are in progress. The Skywalk is crucial for pedestrians at Uppal, where road accidents frequently occur, primarily involving women and school students.

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), responsible for developing Hyderabad and its suburbs, will soon make the skywalk available for pedestrians to cross the roads safely at Uppal. The skywalk is designed to meet the needs of pedestrians for the next 100 years. It is estimated that more than 20,000 pedestrians cross the road daily on both sides of Uppal.

With the availability of the Skywalk, pedestrians can use it to allow traffic signal-free traffic at Uppal Crossroads. The Uppal Metro Station typically sees around 25,000 to 30,000 passengers every day.

The 660-metre skywalk stands six metres above the ground level and connects six sides, integrating with Uppal Metro Station at concourse level and different bus stops. The entry and exit connectivity will be provided at (1) Metro Station towards Nagole Road, (2) towards Ramanthapur road, (3) within GHMC Theme Park, (4) Warangal Bus Stop (GHMC office), (5) abutting Uppal police station / MRO office, and (6) opposite Uppal electrical substation.

The skywalk will have lighting, selective shades, and street furniture, along with eight lifts, six staircases, and four escalators. Steel from public sector enterprises such as Steel Authority of India (SAIL), Vizag Steel (Visakhapatnam), and Jindal Steel has been used in the construction of the skywalk as per the directives of the State government for long life and durability.

HYDERABAD: The first-ever pedestrian-friendly Elevated Skywalk (Boardwalk) at Uppal Crossroads, costing Rs 25 crore, is almost ready for inauguration as the final works are in progress. The Skywalk is crucial for pedestrians at Uppal, where road accidents frequently occur, primarily involving women and school students. The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), responsible for developing Hyderabad and its suburbs, will soon make the skywalk available for pedestrians to cross the roads safely at Uppal. The skywalk is designed to meet the needs of pedestrians for the next 100 years. It is estimated that more than 20,000 pedestrians cross the road daily on both sides of Uppal. With the availability of the Skywalk, pedestrians can use it to allow traffic signal-free traffic at Uppal Crossroads. The Uppal Metro Station typically sees around 25,000 to 30,000 passengers every day. The 660-metre skywalk stands six metres above the ground level and connects six sides, integrating with Uppal Metro Station at concourse level and different bus stops. The entry and exit connectivity will be provided at (1) Metro Station towards Nagole Road, (2) towards Ramanthapur road, (3) within GHMC Theme Park, (4) Warangal Bus Stop (GHMC office), (5) abutting Uppal police station / MRO office, and (6) opposite Uppal electrical substation.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The skywalk will have lighting, selective shades, and street furniture, along with eight lifts, six staircases, and four escalators. Steel from public sector enterprises such as Steel Authority of India (SAIL), Vizag Steel (Visakhapatnam), and Jindal Steel has been used in the construction of the skywalk as per the directives of the State government for long life and durability.