Say yes to ‘Fashionverse’ 

Sumanjali Mummana By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the fashion world, physical clothes have always been a way to express oneself, convey a message or reflect a mood or ideology. However, with the advancement of technology, digital assets are now being built up in the fashion world as well. CE speaks with Rima Ande, a creative digital artist and an ARVR digital illustration artist, about how the field can be explored further in the future and the scope

Digital fashion refers to the 3D representation of clothing in a virtual environment. It includes clothes made specifically for digital environments or a computer replica of physical garments. It gained traction when video games began selling skins, costumes, and accessories for gaming characters. Digital fashion will have its best footprint in the metaverse.

In the fashion world, physical clothes have always been a way to express oneself, convey a message or reflect a mood or ideology. However, with the advancement of technology, digital assets are now being built up in the fashion world as well. These digital assets can range from virtual models to meta-fashion shows. In layman’s terms, digital fashion is a way of wearing clothes virtually. For example, if you like couture, using virtual fashion techniques you can wear it digitally. Companies nowadays use blockchain technology to sell these designs without worrying about plagiarism or duplication.

With the growing number of user-friendly software applications and the emergence of immersive technologies, it’s easier than ever to get involved in the vast field. It is a sustainable option for next-generation influencers or anyone who’s interested in fashion. They post several outfits without repeating or investing heavily in fast fashion; it also minimises material cost and waste. Making it very environmentally friendly and consistently useful in the future. Mainstream fashion houses in India have also started to use the techniques to incorporate digital fashion into their businesses for example Lakme Fashion Week, Manish Malhotra created five fashion NFTs And introduced them in Lakme Fashion Week, all of which were sold out immediately.

The metaverse is an immersive world where physical events can occur virtually. When going to work in the metaverse, digital fashion will enable you to appear at the virtual office as you would physically. In addition, your Metaverse wardrobe of wearables will include clothes for different occasions. Swimwear, gym wear, party gowns, boots, etc., will be part of your Metaverse clothes. Unlike physical clothes, digital fashion garments do not wear out or tear. Therefore, if you purchase a luxury garment for a special Metaverse event, you will be able to sell it anytime. Metaverse platforms like Decentraland and The Sandbox have made special efforts towards encouraging the use of metaverse wearables and promoting digital fashion designers.

CE speaks with Rima Ande, a creative digital artist and an ARVR digital illustration artist, about how the field can be explored further in the future and the scope. “There are several reasons why people should look into digital art and its adaptation towards blockchain technology. First, the use of blockchain can provide benefits such as security, transparency, and authenticity for digital art. By using blockchain technology, artists can prove the ownership and originality of their digital creations, which is crucial in a world where digital art can be easily copied and distributed without permission.

Secondly, the rise of digital art and its use of blockchain technology can create new opportunities for artists and entrepreneurs. For instance, it can provide a new revenue stream through the sale of digital assets on blockchain-powered marketplaces. It can also facilitate the creation of new business models, such as the fractional ownership of digital art, which can enable more people to invest in the art market. It can also facilitate the growth and development of the digital art market, which can have a positive impact on the creative industry as a whole.” she says.

Further adding about how virtual fashion adds more depth and value to the industry, especially in India, Rima says, “Virtual fashion shows offer several benefits. For starters, they’re more accessible to a global audience. Anyone with an internet connection can attend a virtual fashion show, which means designers can reach a wider audience and potentially increase their customer base. Additionally, virtual shows allow for more creativity and experimentation with the presentation, such as incorporating music, animation, or 3D graphics. It also reduces carbon footprint by limiting the travel and resources required for physical events. The beauty of digital fashion lies in the fact that it can be created without any physical constraints.”

Speaking about her experience in the virtual designing industry, “For starters, it’s much more convenient. One can take their iPad or tech work tools anywhere and have it all at their fingertips. Plus, we can easily save and share the work with others. As a digital fashion faculty member at various institutes, I typically teach students how to use digital tools to create and modify fashion designs. The software I use varies depending on the institute, but some of the most popular programs include Adobe Illustrator, Photoshop, 3D software, and corel.

The exciting aspect of teaching digital fashion design is the incorporation of emerging technologies such as virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR). This is particularly useful for fashion designers who want to see how their designs will look in different lighting, on different body types, or in different contexts such as runway shows or photo shoots. In addition to technical skills, it is also necessary to emphasise the importance of creativity and innovation. Digital tools can help designers bring their ideas to life, but it’s important to have a strong foundation in traditional design principles and the ability to think outside the box. Designers can push the boundaries of their creativity, without worrying about material limitations.

They can experiment with colours, textures, and patterns without having to physically produce them. Digital assets in the fashion world, especially with the way the world is growing in terms of technology, push creativity to the next level, allowing for endless possibilities and the ability to express oneself in new and exciting ways. These assets are wearable on virtual platforms, allowing individuals to showcase their personal style and values with pride, while also being sustainable and reducing waste,” shares Rima.

HYDERABAD: In the fashion world, physical clothes have always been a way to express oneself, convey a message or reflect a mood or ideology. However, with the advancement of technology, digital assets are now being built up in the fashion world as well. CE speaks with Rima Ande, a creative digital artist and an ARVR digital illustration artist, about how the field can be explored further in the future and the scope Digital fashion refers to the 3D representation of clothing in a virtual environment. It includes clothes made specifically for digital environments or a computer replica of physical garments. It gained traction when video games began selling skins, costumes, and accessories for gaming characters. Digital fashion will have its best footprint in the metaverse. In the fashion world, physical clothes have always been a way to express oneself, convey a message or reflect a mood or ideology. However, with the advancement of technology, digital assets are now being built up in the fashion world as well. These digital assets can range from virtual models to meta-fashion shows. In layman’s terms, digital fashion is a way of wearing clothes virtually. For example, if you like couture, using virtual fashion techniques you can wear it digitally. Companies nowadays use blockchain technology to sell these designs without worrying about plagiarism or duplication.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); With the growing number of user-friendly software applications and the emergence of immersive technologies, it’s easier than ever to get involved in the vast field. It is a sustainable option for next-generation influencers or anyone who’s interested in fashion. They post several outfits without repeating or investing heavily in fast fashion; it also minimises material cost and waste. Making it very environmentally friendly and consistently useful in the future. Mainstream fashion houses in India have also started to use the techniques to incorporate digital fashion into their businesses for example Lakme Fashion Week, Manish Malhotra created five fashion NFTs And introduced them in Lakme Fashion Week, all of which were sold out immediately. The metaverse is an immersive world where physical events can occur virtually. When going to work in the metaverse, digital fashion will enable you to appear at the virtual office as you would physically. In addition, your Metaverse wardrobe of wearables will include clothes for different occasions. Swimwear, gym wear, party gowns, boots, etc., will be part of your Metaverse clothes. Unlike physical clothes, digital fashion garments do not wear out or tear. Therefore, if you purchase a luxury garment for a special Metaverse event, you will be able to sell it anytime. Metaverse platforms like Decentraland and The Sandbox have made special efforts towards encouraging the use of metaverse wearables and promoting digital fashion designers. CE speaks with Rima Ande, a creative digital artist and an ARVR digital illustration artist, about how the field can be explored further in the future and the scope. “There are several reasons why people should look into digital art and its adaptation towards blockchain technology. First, the use of blockchain can provide benefits such as security, transparency, and authenticity for digital art. By using blockchain technology, artists can prove the ownership and originality of their digital creations, which is crucial in a world where digital art can be easily copied and distributed without permission. Secondly, the rise of digital art and its use of blockchain technology can create new opportunities for artists and entrepreneurs. For instance, it can provide a new revenue stream through the sale of digital assets on blockchain-powered marketplaces. It can also facilitate the creation of new business models, such as the fractional ownership of digital art, which can enable more people to invest in the art market. It can also facilitate the growth and development of the digital art market, which can have a positive impact on the creative industry as a whole.” she says. Further adding about how virtual fashion adds more depth and value to the industry, especially in India, Rima says, “Virtual fashion shows offer several benefits. For starters, they’re more accessible to a global audience. Anyone with an internet connection can attend a virtual fashion show, which means designers can reach a wider audience and potentially increase their customer base. Additionally, virtual shows allow for more creativity and experimentation with the presentation, such as incorporating music, animation, or 3D graphics. It also reduces carbon footprint by limiting the travel and resources required for physical events. The beauty of digital fashion lies in the fact that it can be created without any physical constraints.” Speaking about her experience in the virtual designing industry, “For starters, it’s much more convenient. One can take their iPad or tech work tools anywhere and have it all at their fingertips. Plus, we can easily save and share the work with others. As a digital fashion faculty member at various institutes, I typically teach students how to use digital tools to create and modify fashion designs. The software I use varies depending on the institute, but some of the most popular programs include Adobe Illustrator, Photoshop, 3D software, and corel. The exciting aspect of teaching digital fashion design is the incorporation of emerging technologies such as virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR). This is particularly useful for fashion designers who want to see how their designs will look in different lighting, on different body types, or in different contexts such as runway shows or photo shoots. In addition to technical skills, it is also necessary to emphasise the importance of creativity and innovation. Digital tools can help designers bring their ideas to life, but it’s important to have a strong foundation in traditional design principles and the ability to think outside the box. Designers can push the boundaries of their creativity, without worrying about material limitations. They can experiment with colours, textures, and patterns without having to physically produce them. Digital assets in the fashion world, especially with the way the world is growing in terms of technology, push creativity to the next level, allowing for endless possibilities and the ability to express oneself in new and exciting ways. These assets are wearable on virtual platforms, allowing individuals to showcase their personal style and values with pride, while also being sustainable and reducing waste,” shares Rima.