Special drive to clear pending passport applications in Hyderabad

Around 3,056 appointments under all categories — Tatkal, normal, and PCC — will be released in the first special passport drive.

Published: 27th April 2023 10:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2023 10:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A special drive to clear the backlog of applications will be conducted on Saturdays starting from April 29, across five Passport Seva Kendras (PSK) in the region, the Regional Passport Office, Hyderabad, said on Tuesday.

Around 3,056 appointments under all categories — Tatkal, normal, and PCC — will be released in the first special passport drive. Applicants can register for appointments through the Passport Seva website and mPassportseva app from 4 pm on April 27.

The decision to conduct the special drive was taken due to the huge demand for passports and the long waiting times for appointments. These five PSKs are in Begumpet, Ameerpet, and Tolichowki, with one each at Karimnagar and Nizamabad.

In a release, the Regional Passport Officer informed that prior appointments are mandatory, and no walk-in requests will be entertained at PSKs/POPSKs. All applicants are advised not to approach middlemen/touts / brokers for their passport and passport-related requirements and to make use of this special drive.

