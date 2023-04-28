Carnatic vocalist studying impact of music on mathematical ability

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Renowned Carnatic vocalist TK Saroja and the team at Center for Exact Humanities, International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad (IIITH), are looking into music and arts as a catalyst for improving mathematical prowess and imaginative skills.

TK Saroja, the older sibling of the renowned Carnatic vocalist duo TK Sisters, is researching on how classical ragas can sharpen focus, discipline, logic and mathematical ability. Her research interests are in the Indian classical music of South India.

Mentored by the out-of-the-box thinking style of late Professor Navjyoti Singh, who believed that humanities as a knowledge system intersected closely with the sciences, his hand-picked team at CEH would explore the confluence of art, science and technology.

“Raga and Rhythm is a course that I designed to introduce the basic principles of music, teach its finer aspects and help students understand the benefits of art as a system of knowledge. I believe that entertainment is an additional quality of art, which primarily is a hub of creative ideas that helps nurture powers of invention”, she observes.

At the CEH, a typical day would involve delving into different aspects of raga study, preparing students for concert practice and researching on music belonging to different genres. Saroja points out that “students are very comfortable with learning music and start enjoying themselves once they realise that beyond entertainment, it is easily relatable to life and emotions, and helps them break their inhibitions.

