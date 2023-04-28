Home Cities Hyderabad

Carnatic vocalist studying impact of music on mathematical ability

At the CEH, a typical day would involve delving into different aspects of raga study, preparing students for concert practice and researching on music belonging to different genres.

Published: 28th April 2023 09:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2023 09:21 AM   |  A+A-

IIIT

Image used for representational purposes only (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Renowned Carnatic vocalist TK Saroja and the team at Center for Exact Humanities, International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad (IIITH), are looking into music and arts as a catalyst for improving mathematical prowess and imaginative skills.

TK Saroja, the older sibling of the renowned Carnatic vocalist duo TK Sisters, is researching on how classical ragas can sharpen focus, discipline, logic and mathematical ability. Her research interests are in the Indian classical music of South India.

Mentored by the out-of-the-box thinking style of late Professor Navjyoti Singh, who believed that humanities as a knowledge system intersected closely with the sciences, his hand-picked team at CEH would explore the confluence of art, science and technology.

“Raga and Rhythm is a course that I designed to introduce the basic principles of music, teach its finer aspects and help students understand the benefits of art as a system of knowledge. I believe that entertainment is an additional quality of art, which primarily is a hub of creative ideas that helps nurture powers of invention”, she observes.

At the CEH, a typical day would involve delving into different aspects of raga study, preparing students for concert practice and researching on music belonging to different genres. Saroja points out that “students are very comfortable with learning music and start enjoying themselves once they realise that beyond entertainment, it is easily relatable to life and emotions, and helps them break their inhibitions.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IIITH Indian classical music
India Matters
Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed being escorted to a hospital by police for a medical checkup in Prayagraj on April 15 (File photo | PTI)
SC directs UP govt to submit status report on steps taken post killing of Atiq Ahmad, his brother
If convicted, Sooraj, the son of actor couple Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab, may face a jail term of up to 10 years.(Photo | PTI)
Lack of evidence: Court acquits actor Sooraj Pancholi from abetment charge in Jiah Khan suicide case
DMK MP Kanimozhi. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
DMK MP Kanimozhi demands TN BJP chief's apology over 'disrespect' of state anthem
The mobile internet services have been suspended also in Pherzawl, an adjoining district of Churachandpur. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Internet suspended, section 144 imposed after arson at Manipur CM’s event venue ahead of his visit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp