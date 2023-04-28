Hyderabad: Six nabbed for forging, selling IPL tickets

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Police have arrested six employees of an event management company for making fake IPL match tickets and selling them at a premium. The prime accused is Govardhan Reddy, who is a sub-contractor to Euphony Events and Entertainment, who hired four people as there was a requirement of manpower for ticket validation at the IPL match. The names of the others are Akheel Ahmed, Peggidi Mrudul Vamsi, and Mohammad Ajaj, and another unidentified person. They were all given accreditation cards for doing their job.

According to Uppal police, “They all belonged to Euphony Event and Entertainments which had planned to create fake IPL match tickets by copying the bar-code from the accreditation card issued to them. Akheel copied the bar code of the accreditation card issued to Vamsi on his cell phone and sent it to Faheem who runs NR Xerox at Chikkadpally. The police apprehended Faheem for assisting in the crime. Iveli Sravan Kumar who works in the online tickets redemption outlet at Makers of Milk Shakes located in Tarnaka provided the sample with an empty template for the ticket which is used for printing.”

The police said, “Approximately, all the offenders together created 200 IPL tickets and sold them to innocent cricket enthusiasts for the recent match between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 18.”

The police apprehended five offenders from the event management company along with the Xerox shop owner and seized 200 IPL tickets, cell phones, CPU along with the hard disc, monitor and printer, and accreditation cards.

