Love-lorn CRPF jawan dies by suicide in Begumpet police station limits

He shot himself with his revolver below his throat pointing to his head. The bullet entered the throat and exited from the upper part of the skull.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A CRPF jawan died by suicide over unreciprocated love. He shot himself with his service revolver while he was on duty in Begumpet police station limits in the early hours of Thursday. According to Begumpet Inspector P Srinivas Rao, Devendra Kumar, 26, of the 2021 batch, shot himself after taking over the sentry duty from one Durga Prasad at about 3 a.m. His reliever, Santosh went to him at about 6 a.m. and to his shock found him dead.

He shot himself with his revolver below his throat pointing to his head. The bullet entered the throat and exited from the upper part of the skull. On seeing the body, Santosh called the police who in turn informed Devendra Kumar’s family.

The Inspector said: “At the moment, unrequited love appears to be the reason though we are not very sure as no suicide note is found. We will talk to the family of the victim to arrive at the motive. The body was handed over to the family after a post-mortem examination was conducted.”

