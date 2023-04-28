UoH startup gets DCGI approval for anti-Covid products

Home Cities Hyderabad

The products will be launched into the market very soon in association with third-party manufacturers from Telangana and Gujarat.

HYDERABAD: A startup incubated at the University of Hyderabad has obtained manufacturing and marketing licences for its anti-covid products from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) and Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI). The startup,  MASAA Innovation Private Limited, incubated at ASPIRE BioNEST of UoH, made anti-Covid and antimicrobial formulations, marking the first for India.

The products include SASAA Fog, a fogging liquid and surface cleaner, and AMSAA Spray, a disinfectant for cloth, masks, and various surfaces. Other products include Antimicrobial AMSAA Sanitary Pads, Adult Diapers, and Wipes. The products are set for the Q1 launch.

Although the products are effective against the virus of Covid-19, the active ingredient works against numerous pathogens, and products can be used in multiple setups including hospitals and laboratories. The products will be launched into the market very soon in association with third-party manufacturers from Telangana and Gujarat.

