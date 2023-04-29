Home Cities Hyderabad

GHMC to set up  op theatre in Kattedan for stray dog sterilisation 

The structure will comprise two tables to perform surgeries and around 20 dogs will be sterilised on a daily basis.

Published: 29th April 2023 09:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2023 09:25 AM   |  A+A-

Stray Dogs

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: To counter the limited availability of operating tables for sterilising stray dogs across five Animal Care Centres (ACC) in the city, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will be installing a temporary operation theatre at the proposed ACC in Kattedan through a pre-engineered container.

The structure will comprise two tables to perform surgeries and around 20 dogs will be sterilised on a daily basis. GHMC officials claim that the temporary structure will reduce pressure on other ACCs to an extent.

The construction of a permanent structure for the ACC in Kattedan, near the GHMC sports complex in the region, is expected to take a long time given the uneven surface it is going to be built upon.

Therefore, GHMC has planned to procure and place a prefab container modified specially for the purpose.  “Several agencies engaged in manufacturing and supplying a wide range of prefabricated operation theatres, meeting the requirements of the civic body, have submitted designs of various models,” a GHMC official said.
 

