GHMC to set up  op theatre in Kattedan for stray dog sterilisation 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: To counter the limited availability of operating tables for sterilising stray dogs across five Animal Care Centres (ACC) in the city, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will be installing a temporary operation theatre at the proposed ACC in Kattedan through a pre-engineered container.

The structure will comprise two tables to perform surgeries and around 20 dogs will be sterilised on a daily basis. GHMC officials claim that the temporary structure will reduce pressure on other ACCs to an extent.

The construction of a permanent structure for the ACC in Kattedan, near the GHMC sports complex in the region, is expected to take a long time given the uneven surface it is going to be built upon.

Therefore, GHMC has planned to procure and place a prefab container modified specially for the purpose. “Several agencies engaged in manufacturing and supplying a wide range of prefabricated operation theatres, meeting the requirements of the civic body, have submitted designs of various models,” a GHMC official said.



