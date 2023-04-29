Hyderabad: Activists frown on move to demolish heritage structure for car multi-level parking

Home Cities Hyderabad

The 19th-century building was the first exclusive women's only hospital called Zenana Hospital, which was later renamed Victoria Memorial Hospital.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The historic Victoria Zenana Hospital, which was converted into an H-Block housing the fire engines of the High Court faces the risk of being demolished, after the HC’s order which directed the Registrar (Management) as well as the R&B department executive engineer to take immediate steps for construction of a multi-level car parking in May and to complete the construction as expeditiously as possible. 

Heritage activists are concerned over the order which was issued on April 4, as the heritage structure which was classified as a heritage protected site as per the HUDA regulation 13, could be demolished to pave the way for the construction of a multi-level parking lot exclusively for women.

The 19th-century building was the first exclusive women's only hospital called Zenana Hospital, which was later renamed Victoria Memorial Hospital. In common usage, it was called the Victoria Zenana Hospital. 

H-Block in the high court to make way for car parking 

There is also a Qutb Shahi-era fountain known as the “dog fountain,” which may also be demolished. 
“This is a serious matter. If not taken care of, it may result in the demolition of many other heritage structures in the State,” warned Md Safiullah, a heritage activist. He also claims that while laying the foundations for the construction of the High Court building, the construction workers had stumbled upon the foundations of the Qutb Shahi-era “Daad” and “Nadi Mahal,” from the time of the Quli Qutb Shah (1580-1612).

Eunice L Chawngthu, an advocate of the High Court has filed the writ petition, explaining the difficulties she has been facing in parking her car on the high court premises. The State government has already granted sanctions for the demolition of the H-Block. The new car parking is expected to accommodate six hundred cars.
 

