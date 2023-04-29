Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad: ‘Harassed’ car driver seeks police protection

Ramakrishna was reportedly stunned to find missing posters with his pictures and phone number of Nalini and her son-in-law.

Representational image. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An employer of a car driver in a private company who did not turn up to work for a long time put out posters stating that he has been missing. However, once the driver returned, the employer allegedly harassed him following which he approached Jubilee Hills police station and sought police protection. The police, however, denied his request stating that it will be provided only after receiving court permits. 

The driver has been identified as Ramakrishna and has been working at Vaishnavi Ventures in Somajiguda for the past 16 years. The employer has been identified as Nalini. Sources said that Ramakrishna had been to his native in Amalapuram of Andhra Pradesh on April 2 to attend his friend’s funeral but had to stay back for a longer period of time to deal with some personal problems he encountered within his family. 

Ramakrishna was reportedly stunned to find missing posters with his pictures and phone number of Nalini and her son-in-law. When Ramakrishna contacted Nalini, she supposedly dared him to complain to the police if he wants to.

