Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Two burglars held, 16 tolas gold, 2 kg silver recovered

A case was registered by the victim’s co-brother with Narsingi police and a joint investigation was launched in collaboration with Rajendranagar Central Crime Station. 

Published: 29th April 2023 09:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2023 09:31 AM   |  A+A-

thief, robber, police

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two house burglars were held by Narsingi police on Friday in connection with a robbery of 30 tolas of gold and two kilograms of silver. The victim was a businessman and the offence took place when he was on a summer vacation to North India with family. 

According to the police, “The complainant Laxman Rao, who is the house owner, received a call from his co-brother Vikram Rao informing him that his house in Alkapuri Township in Neknampur was robbed. 
His watchman had said that the main door of the house was broke open. 

His co-brother Laxman Rao went to the house and noticed the open door; when he went into the bedroom and checked the wardrobes, there were 30 tolas of gold and two kilograms of silver missing.

A case was registered by the victim’s co-brother with Narsingi police and a joint investigation was launched in collaboration with Rajendranagar Central Crime Station. 

Police teams tracked the two offenders Chappala Anjappa, aged 24, and Sohail Ali, aged 20,  who were previously charged in six and 15 similar cases respectively, covering three commissionaires in the city. 
The accused were apprehended and the police seized 16 tolas of gold and two kilograms of silver. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
burglars North India
India Matters
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi embraces Sakshi Malik during her visit to meet the protesting Wrestlers at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar yadav, EPS)
Priyanka meets protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar, accuses govt of 'protecting' WFI chief
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illurstrations | Soumyadip Sinha)
Caste matters: Why is there a growing demand for caste-based census?
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Delhi records 40 Covid-19 linked fatalities in nine days
Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay (Photo | Twitter)
SC stays Calcutta HC judge order setting midnight deadline to its Secy General 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp