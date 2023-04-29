Hyderabad: Two burglars held, 16 tolas gold, 2 kg silver recovered

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two house burglars were held by Narsingi police on Friday in connection with a robbery of 30 tolas of gold and two kilograms of silver. The victim was a businessman and the offence took place when he was on a summer vacation to North India with family.

According to the police, “The complainant Laxman Rao, who is the house owner, received a call from his co-brother Vikram Rao informing him that his house in Alkapuri Township in Neknampur was robbed.

His watchman had said that the main door of the house was broke open.

His co-brother Laxman Rao went to the house and noticed the open door; when he went into the bedroom and checked the wardrobes, there were 30 tolas of gold and two kilograms of silver missing.

A case was registered by the victim’s co-brother with Narsingi police and a joint investigation was launched in collaboration with Rajendranagar Central Crime Station.

Police teams tracked the two offenders Chappala Anjappa, aged 24, and Sohail Ali, aged 20, who were previously charged in six and 15 similar cases respectively, covering three commissionaires in the city.

The accused were apprehended and the police seized 16 tolas of gold and two kilograms of silver.

HYDERABAD: Two house burglars were held by Narsingi police on Friday in connection with a robbery of 30 tolas of gold and two kilograms of silver. The victim was a businessman and the offence took place when he was on a summer vacation to North India with family. According to the police, “The complainant Laxman Rao, who is the house owner, received a call from his co-brother Vikram Rao informing him that his house in Alkapuri Township in Neknampur was robbed. His watchman had said that the main door of the house was broke open. His co-brother Laxman Rao went to the house and noticed the open door; when he went into the bedroom and checked the wardrobes, there were 30 tolas of gold and two kilograms of silver missing.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); A case was registered by the victim’s co-brother with Narsingi police and a joint investigation was launched in collaboration with Rajendranagar Central Crime Station. Police teams tracked the two offenders Chappala Anjappa, aged 24, and Sohail Ali, aged 20, who were previously charged in six and 15 similar cases respectively, covering three commissionaires in the city. The accused were apprehended and the police seized 16 tolas of gold and two kilograms of silver.