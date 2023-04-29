‘Indian food and culture can’t be separated’

Reshmi Chakravorty By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With a myriad of talented chefs, Conosh helps home chefs and home bakers upskill themselves by conducting workshops and masterclasses by industry experts. One such unique series called Indian Stories with Gary & Friends, a masterclass was organised by Chef Gary Mehigan & Chef Saransh Goila in Trident, Hyderabad along with a curated seven-course dinner. CE speaks to Australian Celebrity Chef and TV Host Gary Mehigan of MasterChef Australia fame on the sidelines of the event about his masterclass experience, Hyderabadi food and culture and more.

Tell us about your experience of the masterclass.

It was quite energising. It’s really lovely to have a group of people that are foodies and they’re engaged and love listening to you. The participants were quite intent on learning lots and getting entertained as well.

How was your collaboration with Conosh?

This has been a piece of cake for us. We’re getting used to each other now. Conosh and my relationship started during the lockdown. I did a couple of classes one of which was with Matt Preston and George Calombaris as well. We’ve done a few curated dinners too, perhaps around 12 I think.

Tell us more about the curated dinner.

Indian Stories is a little collaborative idea that we came up with just on the fly trying to kind of express a little bit of my Indian experience not so much in the food but in terms of the stories we tell and use some of my Indian contacts and friends that are built up over the years to come along and tell their own stories. For Hyderabad, we did a seven course menu with Chef Saransh Goila. He’s doing the snacks and the first course, and I’m following with four others and a dessert. It’s nice to share the workload, to be honest.

You have been to India multiple times. What’s your special memory from Hyderabad?

This visit’s been pretty special because this was part of my filming for mega festivals with Nat Geo. So we’ve been traveling around the country since September covering the biggest festivals. We covered Durga Pooja in Kolkata, Holi in Vrindavan, and Hornbill Festival in Nagaland, and this is not just food, this is more cultural and travel. According to me, Indian food and culture can’t be separated. Even now when I am in Hyderabad, I get to experience feast and fasting during Ramzan. I got a unique insight into Muslim culture in Hyderabad and Delhi and the devotion, the love for caring and sharing, and the charity, were a pleasure to know. This time of the year, it’s all about haleem. We saw the pounding of Haleem at Pista House in their old traditional kitchens where they’ve got 12 vats of 300 liters each of haleem cooking. We sat and ate with the Nizam’s family, and talked about food, their lineage and culture. One thing that stuck with me in Hyderabad is that most of the places had generations working after generations.

Talking about lineage, you have your own with MasterChef Australia.

It was a very special period of our lives, very unique and we felt that. It was a privilege, we met some of the most amazing people through the show and we’ve stayed friends with many of them like Poh Ling Yeow and Julie Goodwin from Season 1.

When can we see you on Masterchef India?

We tried to get to the finale of this season but couldn’t due to my busy schedule. But hopefully next season I will join them because I’m really enjoying what they’re doing.I watched a little bit of what they do and liked. I know Chef Vikas Khanna and Chef Ranveer Brar well, so it’s like watching two friends on TV doing a great job.

Do you have any tips for people who want to venture into the culinary world to become a chef?

It’s a simple one, you just got to love it. If you don’t love it, get out. I always remember my dad’s saying, ‘Hey, if you enjoy 50% of your job, you’re very lucky.’ I enjoyed 99.9% of my job, so I think I’m pretty lucky to be a chef.

