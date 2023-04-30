Home Cities Hyderabad

Telangana govt to fill 4K teacher posts in residential schools 

Almost 75% of available vacancies, that is 3,011 are reserved for women.  Submission of online applications has already commenced from April 28 according to the notification.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Telangana Residential Education Institute Recruitment Board (TSEI-RB) has issued a notification for 4,006 vacancies for the appointment of Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs) in five Residential educational institutions in the State. 

Among the available vacancies, 2379 vacancies are available in Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Telangana Backward Classes Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (MJPTBCWREIS). 728 are available in social welfare residential schools, 594 in Minorities Residential schools, 218 in tribal welfare residential schools and 87 in Telangana Residential Educational Institutions Society. TGTs in Telugu, Sanskrit, Hindi, Urdu,, English, Mathematics, Physical Science, Biological science, Science and Social studies will be filled through this drive.

Almost 75% of available vacancies, that is 3,011 are reserved for women.  Submission of online applications has already commenced from April 28 according to the notification. Candidates can submit applications till May 27, 5 PM. Date and Schedule of the examination will be declared on the official website of TSEI-RB. All the question papers are Objective type in Offline Optical Mark Recognition mode. 

