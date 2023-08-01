Home Cities Hyderabad

Beacon of Hope; WWF-India launches  talk show 'Earth Series: Conservation Matters'

The talk show was initiated to tackle environmental challenges, encourage collaboration among diverse individuals and organizations.

G V Prasad and Dr Asad Rahmani on the stage. (Photo | Express)

By Sharon Dasari
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: WWF-India launched the talk show “Earth Series: Conservation Matters,” focusing on critical environmental issues and wildlife conservation at the Hyderabad Golf Association. WWF-India, a global non-profit organisation established in 1969 as a charitable trust, aims to reduce Earth’s degradation and promote harmony between humans and nature.

WWF-India’s Hyderabad office initiated the Earth Series talk show to tackle environmental challenges, encourage collaboration among diverse individuals and organizations, and create a network of change-makers dedicated to conserving biodiversity for future generations.

Dr Asad Rahmani, a renowned ornithologist, delivered an inaugural talk on “An Amazing World of Birds,” educating the audience about the importance of collective social values for wildlife conservation. Engaging with the audience, Dr Rahmani graciously and wittily responded to students’ inquisitive questions leaving everyone in laughter.

“Birds, being omnipresent, spark the interest of countless individuals in the wonders of nature through simple observations,” says Dr Rahmani.The event featured the unveiling of Birds and Beliefs, a book by G V Prasad, Co-Chairman, and Managing Director, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories. WWF-India dignitaries, Telangana State Government officials, bureaucrats, environmentalists, conservationists, birdwatchers, and students gathered at the event.

