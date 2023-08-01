City to see more rains in next two days

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After a relatively dry three days, moderate to heavy rains have lashed various parts of Hyderabad on Monday. As of 8 PM, Charminar recorded the highest rainfall with 2.8 cm, closely followed by Asif Nagar with 2.4 cm and Saroornagar with 2.3 cm. Other districts in the State, such as Kamareddy, Medak, and Adilabad, experienced moderate rains.

The presence of a well-marked low-pressure area over the central parts of the northern Bay of Bengal, accompanied by an associated cyclonic circulation extending up to 9.5 km above mean sea level, has been the driving force behind these recent rainfall activities. Meteorological authorities predict that this weather system is likely to continue moving northwestwards and may intensify into a depression within the next 12 hours.

The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) forecast for Hyderabad over the next two days predicts a generally cloudy sky. The city can expect light to moderate rain or thundershowers during this period. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be around 30°C and 23°C, respectively. Surface winds are anticipated to be westerlies, with wind speeds ranging from 8 to 12 kmph.

Inter 1st year admission deadline extended

The TSBIE has extended the last date for admissions into first-year intermediate for the academic year 2023-24 up to August 5. The decision was communicated to the principals of junior colleges through a circular issued on Monday. According to the circular, delayed admissions will be permitted from August 6 to August 16, but students seeking admission during this period in private junior colleges will be required to pay a late fee of Rs 500

HYDERABAD: After a relatively dry three days, moderate to heavy rains have lashed various parts of Hyderabad on Monday. As of 8 PM, Charminar recorded the highest rainfall with 2.8 cm, closely followed by Asif Nagar with 2.4 cm and Saroornagar with 2.3 cm. Other districts in the State, such as Kamareddy, Medak, and Adilabad, experienced moderate rains. The presence of a well-marked low-pressure area over the central parts of the northern Bay of Bengal, accompanied by an associated cyclonic circulation extending up to 9.5 km above mean sea level, has been the driving force behind these recent rainfall activities. Meteorological authorities predict that this weather system is likely to continue moving northwestwards and may intensify into a depression within the next 12 hours. The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) forecast for Hyderabad over the next two days predicts a generally cloudy sky. The city can expect light to moderate rain or thundershowers during this period. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be around 30°C and 23°C, respectively. Surface winds are anticipated to be westerlies, with wind speeds ranging from 8 to 12 kmph.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Inter 1st year admission deadline extended The TSBIE has extended the last date for admissions into first-year intermediate for the academic year 2023-24 up to August 5. The decision was communicated to the principals of junior colleges through a circular issued on Monday. According to the circular, delayed admissions will be permitted from August 6 to August 16, but students seeking admission during this period in private junior colleges will be required to pay a late fee of Rs 500