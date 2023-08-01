Soaring Roots

Shrimansi Kaushik By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The audience at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan Auditorium witnessed an ethereal experience as the Society for Promotion of Indian Classical Music and Culture Amongst Youth (SPIC MACAY) held Shruti Amrut, a two-day cultural event to celebrate Indian classical performance arts recently.

On day one, the stage was graced by the legendary Bharatnatyam dancer Malavika Sarukkai, followed by eminent string instrument maestros Pandit Satish Vyas on santoor and Niladri Kumar on sitar. On day two, talented folk dancer Bijay Kumar Sahoo and his troupe mesmerised the audience with their captivating Gotipua performance while performer Tarapada Rajak and his troupe presented the enthralling Purulia Chhau.

On day one, the event began with Malavika Sarukkai holding a commanding presence on stage. “For artistes, every day is a celebration of art. Across India, people are taking notice of the deeper beauty of classical art, something we miss in the hurry-burry and ordinariness of our lives. Through the years, art has generated a different kind of response among audiences and that is what we wish to create, not something superficial or cosmetic, not just the physical beauty but the beauty of the spirit,” she said.

She explained how art makes the artiste over the years through the appreciation of rhythm and balance found in one’s breath, body and mind. “The sun, who is seen as the resplendent and magnificent one, rides across the heavens in a chariot driven by seven horses,” she explained before beginning with Suryashtakam. Poised with grace and precision, she made the postures and gestures for each character, defining the words representing them, to make the upcoming performance more meaningful for the audience.

As the rhythmic synchronisation of mridangam and ghungroo intensifed, each dance step seemed to emanate from the very depths of her being as if her soul was dancing in harmony with the divine, especially when she presented a composition celebrating Nritya — pure dance, exploring physical external space while energising it and also giving importance to metrical time.

While presenting an act depicting Radha’s pain of separation from Krishna during Vasant, with every gesture, her fingers came alive, painting intricate stories in the air, weaving emotions with a finesse only a maestro can possess. As she danced to the ‘haunting’ tune of Pandit DV Paluskar’s ‘thumak chalat ramachandra,’ her expressive eyes and enigmatic smile conveyed a symphony of emotions — joy, love, and devotion. The audience was captivated as if under a spell, drawn into the narratives that unfolded through her art.

As the performance drew to a close, the auditorium resounded with thunderous applause and the audience moved beyond words, offered a standing ovation as a gesture of profound appreciation for the ethereal experience they had just witnessed. The legendary dancer bowed gracefully, acknowledging the adoration and also calling her fellow musicians on stage to share the glory.

That mesmerising performance was followed by another. Renowned santoor player Pandit Satish Vyas filled the air with a monsoon melody, Raga Miya Ki Malhar and was accompanied by talented tabla player Satyajit Talwalkar. The melodious synchronisation of both renowned artists paid homage to and added to the legacy of Indian classical music. As the strings of santoor and beats of tabla ensued in a captivating musical conversation, they weaved a rich tapestry of emotions, rendering a performance that will be cherished by audiences for a lifetime.

A similar kind of weaving in of soft and powerful tabla beats and melodious sounds produced by the strings of sitar was witnessed when Talwalkar accompanied Sri Niladri Kumar on stage. Ranging from soothing and meditative to lively and invigorating, the musical jugalbandi of both maestros exuberated pure bliss.

On day two, folk performer from Odisha, Bijay Kumar Sahoo and his troupe indulged the audiences in a balancing act of Gotipua, presenting a gymnastic ensemble comprising postures made with utmost precision. The performance was followed by an enticing chhau by Tarapada Rajak and his team. This dance form is distinct to Purulia district of West Bengal and is performed by indigenous communities in the region. What brings these performances together is the acrobatic skills of the performers, who are men dressed up in female costumes. Chhau is also identified by the distinct masks dancers wear during the performance, adding colour and gaiety to the atmosphere.

Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary of the Industries & Commerce (I&C) and Information Technology (IT) departments of the Telangana government presided over the event as a guest.

HYDERABAD: The audience at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan Auditorium witnessed an ethereal experience as the Society for Promotion of Indian Classical Music and Culture Amongst Youth (SPIC MACAY) held Shruti Amrut, a two-day cultural event to celebrate Indian classical performance arts recently. On day one, the stage was graced by the legendary Bharatnatyam dancer Malavika Sarukkai, followed by eminent string instrument maestros Pandit Satish Vyas on santoor and Niladri Kumar on sitar. On day two, talented folk dancer Bijay Kumar Sahoo and his troupe mesmerised the audience with their captivating Gotipua performance while performer Tarapada Rajak and his troupe presented the enthralling Purulia Chhau. On day one, the event began with Malavika Sarukkai holding a commanding presence on stage. “For artistes, every day is a celebration of art. Across India, people are taking notice of the deeper beauty of classical art, something we miss in the hurry-burry and ordinariness of our lives. Through the years, art has generated a different kind of response among audiences and that is what we wish to create, not something superficial or cosmetic, not just the physical beauty but the beauty of the spirit,” she said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); She explained how art makes the artiste over the years through the appreciation of rhythm and balance found in one’s breath, body and mind. “The sun, who is seen as the resplendent and magnificent one, rides across the heavens in a chariot driven by seven horses,” she explained before beginning with Suryashtakam. Poised with grace and precision, she made the postures and gestures for each character, defining the words representing them, to make the upcoming performance more meaningful for the audience. As the rhythmic synchronisation of mridangam and ghungroo intensifed, each dance step seemed to emanate from the very depths of her being as if her soul was dancing in harmony with the divine, especially when she presented a composition celebrating Nritya — pure dance, exploring physical external space while energising it and also giving importance to metrical time. While presenting an act depicting Radha’s pain of separation from Krishna during Vasant, with every gesture, her fingers came alive, painting intricate stories in the air, weaving emotions with a finesse only a maestro can possess. As she danced to the ‘haunting’ tune of Pandit DV Paluskar’s ‘thumak chalat ramachandra,’ her expressive eyes and enigmatic smile conveyed a symphony of emotions — joy, love, and devotion. The audience was captivated as if under a spell, drawn into the narratives that unfolded through her art. As the performance drew to a close, the auditorium resounded with thunderous applause and the audience moved beyond words, offered a standing ovation as a gesture of profound appreciation for the ethereal experience they had just witnessed. The legendary dancer bowed gracefully, acknowledging the adoration and also calling her fellow musicians on stage to share the glory. That mesmerising performance was followed by another. Renowned santoor player Pandit Satish Vyas filled the air with a monsoon melody, Raga Miya Ki Malhar and was accompanied by talented tabla player Satyajit Talwalkar. The melodious synchronisation of both renowned artists paid homage to and added to the legacy of Indian classical music. As the strings of santoor and beats of tabla ensued in a captivating musical conversation, they weaved a rich tapestry of emotions, rendering a performance that will be cherished by audiences for a lifetime. A similar kind of weaving in of soft and powerful tabla beats and melodious sounds produced by the strings of sitar was witnessed when Talwalkar accompanied Sri Niladri Kumar on stage. Ranging from soothing and meditative to lively and invigorating, the musical jugalbandi of both maestros exuberated pure bliss. On day two, folk performer from Odisha, Bijay Kumar Sahoo and his troupe indulged the audiences in a balancing act of Gotipua, presenting a gymnastic ensemble comprising postures made with utmost precision. The performance was followed by an enticing chhau by Tarapada Rajak and his team. This dance form is distinct to Purulia district of West Bengal and is performed by indigenous communities in the region. What brings these performances together is the acrobatic skills of the performers, who are men dressed up in female costumes. Chhau is also identified by the distinct masks dancers wear during the performance, adding colour and gaiety to the atmosphere. Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary of the Industries & Commerce (I&C) and Information Technology (IT) departments of the Telangana government presided over the event as a guest.