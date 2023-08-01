Take steps to avoid flooding: Mayor to officials

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi has directed the officials to complete pending works undertaken by various departments under Jubilee Hills Circle on a war footing. The Mayor reviewed with officials at her camp office on Monday. She instructed officials to take immediate measures to prevent the spread of vector-borne diseases.

The officials were directed to focus on mosquito menace and sanitation. She ordered strict measures to prevent the accumulation of mud, garbage and water. Incomplete works related to infrastructure like CC roads, community halls, model function halls and others should be completed on a priority basis, the Mayor instructed.

Meanwhile, in the wake of rains in the city, Mayor asked officials to be alert. She instructed zonal commissioners to alert the DRF and Monsoon Emergency Teams to attend any emergency works.

The Mayor has issued instructions to the field-level officials to take precautions to avoid flooding in the low-lying areas due to the possibility of heavy rains. She asked the officials to ensure that traffic problems do not arise in the background of rain.

