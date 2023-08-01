Unshackle the bondage

Sharon Dasari By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Youngistaan Foundation hosted an event on World Day Against Trafficking in Persons 2023 at the RNR auditorium over the weekend. The theme for this year’s campaign was “Reach every victim of trafficking, leave no one behind,” inspired by the central promise of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and its Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The Chief guests, Srinivasa Rao- Chairman of TSCPCR, Inspector Raju, Cyber Crime Police, and Anish Anthony, Chief Delivery Officer (T-Hub) addressed the gathering about strengthening prevention efforts, identifying victims, and holding traffickers accountable.

“It’s a perception that we have, anything to do with trafficking is the job of the police and they should take care of it, but it is very important that we as common citizens understand that is our responsibility also to protect people around us. The agenda today is to create discourse and try to involve more young people, create more vigilance, and have more people take ownership. There is another side to trafficking, usually, people align it with sex trafficking but there are other tangents that are involved such as bonded labour, forced begging, etc,” says Arun Daniel, founder of, the Youngistaan Foundation.

He encourages young people to join and volunteer to fight human trafficking, “Youngsters can play a bigger role in preventing human trafficking situations. They can register complaints not only in Hyderabad but across Telangana when they see someone in a tough spot. It is not a scary job, it is important to act on time otherwise it is going to be scary for that person to be stuck all their life. People can register to volunteer with us and have conversations more on the ground on this project,” he adds.

The event began with Bernard Cargay, a self-taught artist from Darjeeling, West Bengal, presenting on the art of justice. His art illuminated survivors’ struggles, urging justice. Srinivas Rao, Chairman of TSCPCR, talking at the event says, “In the last three years, 13 lakh cases of missing women and children have been witnessed across the country. This is a big number to believe. Children are trafficked for work is one category, and girls and women are forced into sexual activities which is another issue. All of us have to grow sensitive towards this. It is possible to be controlled by us only. Our actions and our volunteer work can educate people about this issue, and only save everyone from trafficking.”

Anish Anthony, Chief Delivery Officer (T-Hub), talking about technology and its role in trafficking, says, “Social media has become the most addictive part of our daily lives. I just have to say one thing, be safe and make sure what you are posting on social media. If anything wrong goes wrong, please don’t hesitate to contact the police. India has got 900 million people who are active on social media and active on the internet. If all of us try to combat this trafficking online, we can have happy lives with technology.”

The event showcased a special art exhibition followed by a live performance by the music band Capricio.

