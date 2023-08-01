Woman loses control over Mercedes, none hurt

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A woman driving an electric Mercedes Benz car was charged under Section 337 of the Indian Penal Code for her alleged reckless driving, which led to a collision with a tree, an electricity pole, and a hut where a watchman and his family resided.

The incident occurred on Road no. 75 in Film Nagar. Upon arriving at the scene, the police were met with the sight of a wrecked luxury car. The woman driving the car had been driving rashly, causing the collisions. The watchman’s family escaped unharmed.

Eyewitnesses were left in shock as they watched the car come to a halt, while the car’s wheels were left separated and severely damaged. After the incident, the woman stepped out of the car, held her heels on her shoulders, and left the scene as if nothing had happened, said police. Film Nagar police registered a complaint and, with the help of technical evidence, identified the car’s owner.

When the police approached the owner concerning the accident, he admitted that it was his daughter who was driving the car at the time of the mishap. Currently, she is receiving medical treatment in the hospital as she seems to have suffered a sprain during the incident. The police have stated that they will question her once she is discharged.

