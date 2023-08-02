Civic body gives techies a feel of nature with park in concrete jungle

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: For techies who seek a peaceful working environment surrounded by nature amidst the concrete structures of Hitec City, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has developed a unique ‘Techies Park’. This park provides IT employees and other professionals working in Hitec City, Cyber Towers and nearby areas a green and refreshing space to work, offering respite from packed office cabins.

Situated in Patrika Nagar colony near Cyber City, Techies Park has been integrated into the Science Interactive Park for kids, which is set to be inaugurated soon. The park covers an area of 1.25 acres, developed at an estimated cost of Rs 2 crore.

GHMC officials told TNIE that the location was previously abandoned and filled with rocks and boulders, surrounded by roads. To utilise this space effectively, the civic body decided to develop it into a theme park, with plans to create about 50 theme-based parks in total.

Recognising the high number of techies residing in PG hostels and working in various software companies around Hitec City and Cyber Towers, the idea of a techie park was conceived. These techies typically return to their hostels after work, but they may have pending tasks that require a peaceful work environment, officials remarked.

The techie park provides an ideal solution for such situations, allowing techies to come to the park with their laptops and work surrounded by trees and plants. The civic body will offer free WiFi to benefit software engineers. The park features six loop-like desks, each accommodating up to four people, allowing a total of 25-30 techies to work simultaneously.

Charging ports are provided under the desks for laptop charging. The park includes a designated area for performing yoga to unwind from the day’s hectic activities. Furthermore, a food eatery will be established within the park for the convenience of visitors. An open gym has also been set up.

