Hyderabad man among four shot dead by RPF constable

Constable Chetan Singh was remanded on Tuesday by a Mumbai court for shooting dead his senior officer and three passengers on board the train.

Published: 02nd August 2023 11:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2023 11:43 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: One of the four people shot dead by an RPF constable in the Jaipur-Mumbai Central Superfast Express near Palghar railway station in Maharashtra on Monday has been identified as Syed Saifuddin from Nampally in Hyderabad.

Saifuddin, 48, was shot by the RPF constable after a discussion turned heated and an argument broke out. He is survived by his wife and three daughters, the youngest of whom is just six months old. Nampally AIMIM MLA Jaffar Hussain visited the bereaved family on Tuesday.

“Fourth victim of the #JaipurExpressTerrorAttack has been identified as Syed Saifullah. He was a resident of Bazarghat, Nampally. He is survived by 3 daughters, the youngest is just 6 months old. AIMIM Nampally MLA Jaffar Husain is with the family for the past few hours & coordinating with officials to bring the deceased’s body to Hyderabad. Request Telangana CMO and KTR to support the bereaved family in these tough times,” tweeted AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi.

The constable, Chetan Singh, was remanded on Tuesday by a Mumbai court for shooting dead his senior officer and three passengers on board the train.

