Monsoon Mishaps

HYDERABAD: As the monsoon graced our land, bringing with it cooler weather and occasional downpours, an alarming trend has emerged – a surge in injuries, muscle strains, and bone pains among patients. Slippery surfaces and increased accident risks seem to be contributing factors. Many have sought therapy and treatments to alleviate their discomfort.

Dr Siddharth Potluri, MBBS, MS(Ortho), Fellowship in Joint Replacement, Apollo Clinic, highlights the cause of these accidents. To address these concerns, he recommends remedies, “Around half of all the patients that visit the clinic are for joint and bone pains. Most of the patients visiting for these issues are middle-aged and older people. These issues have risen during the monsoon season due to two factors - humidity and a drop in atmospheric temperature. Some of the remedies that we recommend include exercise, hydration, having a balanced diet, maintaining healthy body weight, and hot/cold compress for arthritis. These remedies help in preventing and managing joint pains and bone pains in the monsoon.”

According to Dr Nishanth Muppa, Consultant Orthopaedician, and Joint Replacement Surgeon, Apollo Hospitals, the visits of patients have doubled because of the weather change, “Owing to the recent weather change and heavy rains, the incidence of patients visiting the clinic has nearly doubled. A busy lifestyle making them on their toes has significantly increased bone-related issues among these patients in recent times. There is an equal share of young and elderly coming to the clinic.”

He further elaborates on how rain and monsoons have taken up on citizens regardless of their age and gender, “The youth have been prey to slippery conditions and land with ankle sprains, knee ligament injuries and fractures of small bones of the foot. Instances involving patients suffering grievous injuries following road traffic accidents are also on the rise. Elderly, more significantly women, have visited our clinic for flare-ups of inflammatory arthritis like rheumatoid, which led to the stiffness of joints and myalgias crippling them from doing their chores.”

Dr Nishanth, talking about how a basic treatment procedure goes on at the time of such accidents, says, “As the old principle of orthopaedics, RICE which stands for rest, ice, compression, and elevation is being followed for traumatic conditions. This is being followed along with the judicious use of analgesics. Early return to normal activity is prioritised for patients coming with acute flare-ups of inflammatory conditions. The use of steroids is avoided to the maximum possible extent.

Bracing the painful areas has given promising results too.” It is important for everyone to take precautions during the rainy season, regardless of age, to reduce the risk of injury. He includes a few tips to follow to be careful in the monsoon soon, “Wear appropriate footwear with good grip to avoid slipping on wet surfaces, use an umbrella/raincoat to stay dry, keep surroundings well-lit in areas like stairs and walkways, avoid rushing/ running on wet surfaces, use handrails when walking up/down ramps & stairs to maintain balance, keep your surroundings free from clutter and tripping hazards and finally exercise regularly to maintain your strength and balance. In case you have a pre-existing joint condition, speak to your doctor about ways to manage them,” he concludes.

