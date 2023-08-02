Of style and panache

Reshmi Chakravorty By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Celebrating 16 years of style, label KAZO has launched an exclusive anniversary collection, specially curated for fashionistas. Featuring an array of eye-catching sequins details, breezy silhouettes, and printed designs, the collection infuses a sense of playfulness and femininity into each piece, florals and prints also take centre stage in this collection. CE speaks to Deepak Aggarwal, CEO and MD of KAZO to know more about the collection and more.

Tell us about the latest collection.

In celebration of our 16th anniversary, we are excited to present an exclusive anniversary collection as a sneak peek from our highly anticipated AW’23 collection, specially curated for our valued customers. Get ready to immerse yourself in the beauty and style of our latest offerings, featuring an array of eye-catching sequins details, dreamy silhouettes, and cut-out designs. Infusing a sense of playfulness and femininity into each piece, the distinctive detailing and compelling silhouettes take center stage in this collection.

Whether you’re attending a special event or simply want to add some sparkle to your everyday style, our anniversary collection is the perfect choice. From sequin elegant tops and knotted midi dresses to ruched sparkling skirts and delightful cut-out jumpsuits, indulge in the joy of dressing up and experience the excitement that comes with donning our collection.

What sort of colours and silhouettes can we expect?

Showcasing the essence of bling, glamour, and style! The special collection features a wide range of on-trend colours such as moonlight, hot pink, port royale, mellow mauve, plum purple, cool blue, coffee bean, black, and more. From bodycon to one shoulder to wrap to A-line, our collection boasts body-hugging silhouettes that accentuate your curves as well as flowing flares that exude elegance and grace.

How many pieces does it have?

The anniversary collection consists of an impressive range of 20-25 stunning pieces, featuring a variety of skirts, tops, and dresses.

How much time did it take to complete?

It took approximately 90 days to complete.

How’s Hyderabad as a fashion market?

Hyderabad, a bustling city renowned for its rich culture and historical significance, has secured its place as the third major fashion destination after Delhi and Mumbai and is paving the way for designers and retailers to explore new avenues of style and panache. The emergence of major fashion hubs in Banjara Hills and Jubilee Hills, along with the presence of shopping malls and fast fashion brands, has propelled Hyderabad’s fashion industry to new heights, captivating the hearts of millennials and Gen Z. These fashion-forward demographics gravitate towards the city’s cosmopolitan culture and dynamic fashion landscape, making it an exhilarating destination for both fashion enthusiasts and industry players like KAZO.

What are your expansion plans?

We are currently rooted in more than 185+ POS, and our ambitious plan is to enhance our online and offline presence significantly and more prominently. Our strategic roadmap involves expanding our footprint, encompassing both online and brick-and-mortar channels, with a clear focus on robust growth in national and international expansion wherein we see ourselves at 350+ points of sales in the coming 2-3 years.

