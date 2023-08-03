Fire breaks out in clothing store in Habsiguda

Home Cities Hyderabad

Upon receiving news of smoke emanating from the first floor of the complex by onlookers, firefighters rushed to the spot and doused the flames.

A firefighter douses flames at a clothing store at Habsiguda on Wednesday. (Photo | Vinay Madapu)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A fire broke out in a five-storied commercial complex housing a garments store and a restaurant with a banquet hall in Habsiguda in the early hours of Wednesday. 

Osmania police station Sub-Inspector (SI) Bhargavi said the complex houses the ‘Unlimited’ clothing brand store on the first and second floor and the Taste of India restaurant and banquet hall on the third and fourth floor. He said the flames were started by a short circuit on the first floor and spread to the other floors quickly. While the clothing store burned down completely, the third and fourth floors also sustained partial damages, the SI informed.

Upon receiving news of smoke emanating from the first floor of the complex by onlookers, firefighters rushed to the spot and doused the flames. While the fire had spread to the other floors, the dousing operation was relatively simple as there was no one in the complex, SI Bhargavi said.

