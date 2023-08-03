VXI opens delivery centre in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: VXI Global Solutions, a multinational company involved in customer experience management and business transformation services, solidified its global growth trajectory with the inauguration of its new delivery centre at International Tech Park, Madhapur on Wednesday. The inauguration ceremony was graced by IT & Industries Minister KT Rama Rao.

This new contact centre marks VXI’s debut in the Indian market. The state-of-the-art facility is fully equipped with the latest technology and boasts a sprawling 120,000 sq. ft. of office space. With its well-designed floor plan, the centre is set to accommodate over 1,000 employees by the end of 2023, and there are ambitious plans to expand its capacity to accommodate 10,000 employees within the next 5 years in India.

Jared Morrison, Chief Operating Officer of VXI Global Solutions, expressed his excitement about the investment in Hyderabad, highlighting the company’s commitment to becoming a significant player for India-based contact centre and customer engagement solutions. After conducting a thorough assessment, VXI carefully chose Hyderabad as the location for its new centre, considering it is a thriving technical hub with modern infrastructure advantages.

BFSI consortium launched

IT Minister KT Rama Rao inaugurated the Banking Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) Consortium and unveiled its logo on Wednesday. The consortium has been established with a strategic approach to drive innovation and sustainable growth in Telangana’s financial services sector. This initiative aims to strengthen the State’s position as a leading destination for BFSI companies.

