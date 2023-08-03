Home Cities Hyderabad

VXI opens delivery centre in Hyderabad

The state-of-the-art facility is fully equipped with the latest technology and boasts a sprawling 120,000 sq. ft. of office space.

Published: 03rd August 2023 10:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2023 10:21 AM   |  A+A-

VXI Global Solutions logo.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: VXI Global Solutions, a multinational company involved in customer experience management and business transformation services, solidified its global growth trajectory with the inauguration of its new delivery centre at International Tech Park, Madhapur on Wednesday. The inauguration ceremony was graced by IT & Industries Minister KT Rama Rao.

This new contact centre marks VXI’s debut in the Indian market. The state-of-the-art facility is fully equipped with the latest technology and boasts a sprawling 120,000 sq. ft. of office space. With its well-designed floor plan, the centre is set to accommodate over 1,000 employees by the end of 2023, and there are ambitious plans to expand its capacity to accommodate 10,000 employees within the next 5 years in India.

Jared Morrison, Chief Operating Officer of VXI Global Solutions, expressed his excitement about the investment in Hyderabad, highlighting the company’s commitment to becoming a significant player for India-based contact centre and customer engagement solutions. After conducting a thorough assessment, VXI carefully chose Hyderabad as the location for its new centre, considering it is a thriving technical hub with modern infrastructure advantages. 

BFSI  consortium launched

IT Minister KT Rama Rao inaugurated the Banking Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) Consortium and unveiled its logo on Wednesday. The consortium has been established with a strategic approach to drive innovation and sustainable growth in Telangana’s financial services sector. This initiative aims to strengthen the State’s position as a leading destination for BFSI companies.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
VXI Global SolutionsInternational Tech ParkBanking Financial Services and Insurance
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp