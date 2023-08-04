Home Cities Hyderabad

Bud-e, Odysse and Whizzy join hands to revv EVs

These alliances aim to promote eco-friendly mobility, reduce carbon emissions, foster sustainable transportation, transform last-mile delivery and promote sustainable transportation in India.

Electric Vehicles

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A T-Hub incubated startup, Bud-e joined hands with Odysse to deploy 10,000 high-quality electric vehicles nationwide and also collaborated with Whizzy to empower gig workers with 2,000 electric bikes for sustainable last-mile deliveries.

In the first agreement, Odysse will supply Bud-e with 10,000 high-quality electric vehicles. It also plans to acquire more vehicles over the period of two years from Odysse and create a swappable charging ecosystem for faster adoption of EVs. Thus, demonstrating its strong commitment to reducing carbon footprints and electrifying mobility and last-mile delivery.

In the second partnership, Bud-e will provide 2,000 electric bikes to Whizzy for their operations. This tie-up will contribute to reducing carbon emissions while empowering gig workers with efficient and sustainable delivery services. It supports Bud-e’s vision of a more sustainable environment and expands its market presence and revenue by supplying electric vehicles to Whizzy.

