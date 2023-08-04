Scolded for addiction to PUBG, student ends life

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: An 18-year-old engineering student named Lanka Ramesh took his own life by consuming a weedicide at his residence in Rukmapur village of Choppadandi Mandal. He passed away on Wednesday night while undergoing treatment.

According to Choppadandi police, Ramesh was addicted to PUBG for the past few months. Recently, he had enrolled in a private engineering college in Karimnagar, but as classes had not yet begun, he was staying at his home and continued to indulge in playing the game on his smartphone. Ramesh’s father, Lanka Anjaiah, scolded him for his gaming addiction before leaving for work in the fields.

Feeling humiliated and distressed by his father’s remarks, Ramesh consumed the weedicide. Upon being noticed by locals, he was rushed to a hospital in Karimnagar, where he breathed his last.

When Ramesh had briefly regained consciousness he told his father that he consumed the poisonous substance to threaten him and never expected it to turn serious. The Choppadandi police have registered a case and are currently investigating the incident.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7).

