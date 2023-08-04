Telangana tops cadaver organ donation in the country

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare recognised Telangana for securing the highest number of deceased organ donors in the country at the 13th Indian Organ Donation Day on Tuesday. Taking pride in celebrating the leading position of Telangana, the State government honoured 105 families who donated organs under the banner of Jeevandan.

Health Minister T Harish Rao congratulated the department for its recognition by the Central government. With 194 people having donated organs in 2022. Followed by 156 donations by Tamil Nadu, 151 by Karnataka, and 148 by Gujarat, Telangana is in the leading position in organ donation of brain-dead individuals.

The Jeevandan programme, initiated in 2013, has witnessed 1,288 brain death donations to date, resulting in the collection and transplantation of 4829 organs to those in need.

Highlighting advanced transplant services in the State, Harish said that NIMS successfully performed its first-ever lung transplant surgery under Arogyasri. Free transplant surgeries costing between Rs 10 lakh to Rs 15 lakh are offered to the poor through Arogyasri, and post-surgery medications worth Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000 per month are provided for free to the beneficiaries.

Live liver transplant on 6-year-old at success at OGH

A 6-year-old boy, Parvathapuram Sai Praneeth, was discharged on Tuesday and underwent living donor liver transplantation in Osmania General Hospital. The boy was suffering from Liver failure. The organ transplant was conducted on July 22 where about 250 grams of liver was donated to the child by his father, Parvathapuram Chennaiah.

